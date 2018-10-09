Abia, Ebonyi The Major Contenders For PDP VP Slot

There are strong indications that Abia and Ebonyi states will be the major contenders to clinch the Vice Presidential slot of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar as the Presidential candidate.

This is follows various signs that portends that, PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar will pick his running mate from the South East region of the country, for 2019 next year’s general elections.

The former vice-president emerged as the flagbearer of the PDP on Sunday, during their presidential primary in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Atiku polled 1,532 votes out of the total of 3,221 votes, representing almost 50% of the entire delegates’ votes.

His second rival, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State scored 693 votes, while Senate President Bukola Saraki came third with 317 votes.

However, after his emergence as the presidential flagbearer, there reports that Atiku’s running mate may have been zoned to the South East.

However, some states in the five states that made up the eastern region might have reportedly been disqualified.

For instance, Anambra, where Senator Ben Obi who was a former running mate to Atiku hails from, was said to have been disqualified.

The reason is that the state had produced two former Speakers, two former presidents of the Senate, one vice president, and a President.

Also, Enugu State which is a PDP-controlled state has produced a former national chairman of the PDP. The state has also produced the Deputy Senate President for the past seven and a half years.

For Imo State, it has produced a former deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and had also produced a Senate President.

The race is believed to be between Abia and Ebonyi states.