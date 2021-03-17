Abia Attack On EEDC Staffer: Company Vows To Go After Attacker

Awka – The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has decried an unwarranted gruesome attack on its staffer in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State.
The Head, Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, revealed in a statement on Wednesday, in Enugu that the company’s staffer was attacked yesterday, March 16, while carrying out his official duty.
“A staffer of EEDC identified as Obiajulu Atta, an Operations Technician attached to Umudike Service Center under Umuahia District, Abia State was attacked yesterday afternoon by a customer,’’ Ezeh said.
He explained that the customer, whose full details are yet to be known, was to be disconnected for non-payment of electricity bill, in the process he got infuriated, went for a matchet and cut Obiajulu’s hand.
“First aid was immediately administered on the victim at a private clinic and subsequently rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Umuahia, for proper medical attention.
“There is no justification whatsoever for this horrible act and the management of EEDC has vowed to apprehend the perpetrator of this crime and prosecute him accordingly,’’ he said.
The EEDC spokesman said that further details on the arrest and prosecution of the offender would be made available to the members of the public to serve as deterrent to others.
