Abducted Cameroonian Students Freed

Students kidnapped from a boarding school in Bamenda, Cameroon’s North-West region have been freed.

The 79 students and three others were seized early on Sunday in the region’s capital, Bamenda.

However, the school’s principal, the driver, and a teacher remained in captivity as at the time of filing this report.

The government and separatists in the English-speaking region have been accusing each other of being behind the kidnapping.

A video purportedly showing some of the kidnapped students had been shared online, sparking outrage.

An Anglophone separatist movement took up arms last year to demand independence for the North-West and South-West regions – the two English-speaking regions in a country where French is the most widely spoken official language.

The circumstances of the students’ release were unclear but authorities said they were being questioned before they would be reunited with their parents.

According to the Presbyterian Church of Cameroon, the students were abandoned in one of their buildings in the town of Bafut, about 24km (15 miles) from Bamenda.

The church has also revealed that Sunday’s kidnapping was the second such case at the same school in less than a week.

In the October 31 incident, 11 boys were taken and then released. It is unclear who the kidnappers were.