Abati Denies Seeking Financial Help from Wike, Distances Self from Amaechi

Arise TV anchor and former presidential spokesman Reuben Abati has dismissed claims by Lere Olayinka, media aide to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, that he and his wife once sought financial assistance from the minister.

Speaking out after Olayinka’s on-air accusations Friday, Abati refuted the allegations as “false and defamatory,” asserting he never approached Wike for money.

“If anyone did so in my name, it was without my knowledge or consent. That’s fraud,” he stated.

Olayinka also claimed Abati missed Friday’s show due to alleged bias in favour of former Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi, another charge the former presidential spokesman denied.

“I am not Amaechi’s spokesperson, I don’t even have his phone number,” he said, explaining his absence was due to a prior engagement at a book review.

Co-host Rufai Oseni backed Abati, clarifying the absence was scheduled and unrelated to politics.

Abati rejected Olayinka’s call for his resignation and defended his criticism of Wike, saying: “Public officials must be held accountable. No one is above scrutiny.”