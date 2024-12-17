Aba Cemetery Market Identified as Fake Products Hub by NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has flagged Aba’s Eziukwu Market, also called Cemetery Market, as a hotspot for counterfeit and substandard goods.

This was revealed during a comprehensive operation in the market, led by the agency’s South-East Zonal Director, Martins Iluyomade.

The market was found to host widespread illegal production and distribution of items such as beverages, wines, spirits, and snacks.

These products were either made under unsanitary conditions or involved the re-labeling of expired goods with new dates.

Despite previous enforcement actions, including a major raid in December 2023, such activities persist.

Market leaders, who had previously committed to assisting NAFDAC in curbing these practices, are now under scrutiny for failing to honor the agreement.

Consumers have been urged to be cautious about what they purchase, as the health risks posed by these fake goods remain severe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...