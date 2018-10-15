A Nigerian Acting in Good Conscience Would Not Spray Money, It is nauseating – MURIC

… wants fine to be proportionate to the amount sprayed during the act

In line with the recent ban by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on spraying at parties, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has applauded the move restating that only a Nigerian, not acting in good conscience would go all out to boldly spray money in the face of hungry youths.

The CBN had recently placed a fine of N50,000, six months imprisonment on public spray of the Naira notes.

Speaking on the recent ban, the Muslim group described the ban as long overdue with an appeal to the law enforcement agencies to enforce the ban in the interest of the coming generation.

Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola averred that it is a nauseating practice and a culture that only speaks of wastefulness, a situation he said might be due to the fact that we Nigerians are so materialistic that we have forsaken our core values.

According to the Islamic group, spraying money at parties is flamboyance and those who do it are cutting their noses to spite their faces, thereby inducing greed and encouraging crime.

They queried what was expected when people who have not taken any meal throughout the day watch other people spray money so recklessly “as if you are throwing ordinary pieces of paper”, other than an attraction to armed robbers and hoodlums who eventually surround and trail such individuals.

The group further informed that the ban by the CBN was not just going to reduce crime in the society, but it is “heartless” for people to go about spraying money at parties looking at the current economic crisis militating against the country.

“Apart from that, we live in a country where the average person lives on less than $1 per day. Per capita income is less than $300. More than 80% Nigerians live below poverty level. The average worker lives from hand to mouth while majority of Nigerian students manage to survive on one meal per day. It is either 1 – 0 – 0 or 0 – 0 – 1.

”We have seen the faces of hungry youths hanging around party venues waiting for left-overs from the tables of party-goers. The pain in their eyes strikes our hearts with grief as we watch fellow Nigerians spraying money on the dance floor”, they said.

Parents were also blamed for the descent of youths into the abyss of indiscipline, as some parents prefer to turn their children into money-spinners which has led to many parents using their children for money ritual, while many has been forced to marry off their daughters to rich men who do not care about their happiness, while some other parents have also had to close their eyes to the criminal sources of their children’s wealth.

As a result of the unchecked menace of public spraying of the Naira notes, the Nigerian electorate has also been misled through the stomach infrastructure which has been valued above long term investment.

“The verdict shows that Nigeria scored zero in voter education. It is also a strong pointer to the level of awareness of citizens’ rights in our society. People are not thinking of tomorrow. Neither are they appreciating leaders who plan for the future. We are in a hurry to eat up our tomorrow today. Consumerism leads us by our noses. It is a pity”, MURIC added.

They however disagreed with the N50, 000 fine across the board for defaulters, insisting that it should be based on the amount sprayed and the currency involved in the act.

This they say is because a man who sprays only ten N100 notes cannot be compared with another who sprays two hundred N1, 000 notes, neither can we compare someone who sprays foreign currency with one who sprays naira.

“But that is if there is going to be any fine at all. In a worst case scenario, we would have loved a situation whereby government scraps the fine and opts for imprisonment without any option of fine for anyone who sprays money at parties. The length of jail terms may depend on the amount sprayed and the currency used. It should be a non-bailable offence. Nigerians fear to go to jail but they do not mind paying fines. This is why we advocate the scraping of fines for spraying money at parties”, they said.