A Nation Drowning in Laws: Nigeria’s Paradox

The Latin axiom “Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges” rings painfully true for Nigeria. It translates to “The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws.” This adage seems to encapsulate the nation’s convoluted legal landscape, a labyrinth of statutes that often serve as tools for manipulation rather than instruments of justice.

Nigeria, a nation blessed with abundant resources, has been plagued by endemic corruption for decades. This scourge has permeated every facet of society, from government institutions to the private sector. However, the problem isn’t merely the absence of ethical conduct; it’s also the overabundance of laws that are frequently ignored or selectively enforced.

The Nigerian legal system is a complex web of statutes, regulations, and by-laws. The sheer volume of legislation can be overwhelming, even for legal professionals.

So, let me address just one concern; our Tax Laws. The Nigerian government’s recent push for tax reform has ignited a firestorm of controversy, with proposed tax bills threatening to further burden an already struggling populace. The core of the issue lies in the perceived excessive taxation and the potential for increased government overreach.

At the heart of the debate are several key bills, including the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, the Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill. These bills aim to overhaul Nigeria’s tax system, with proponents arguing that they will modernize the system and boost government revenue. However, critics contend that these measures will disproportionately impact the middle class and small businesses, further stifling economic growth.

One of the most contentious aspects of the proposed reforms is the expansion of the tax net to include previously exempt sectors and individuals. This has raised concerns about the government’s ability to effectively monitor and enforce these new taxes, potentially leading to increased corruption and bureaucratic inefficiency. Additionally, the proposed establishment of a new tax authority, the Nigeria Revenue Service, has sparked fears of increased surveillance and potential abuses of power.

The timing of these proposed reforms has also come under scrutiny, with many arguing that they are ill-timed given the current economic climate. With rising inflation, unemployment, and poverty rates, many Nigerians fear that additional tax burdens will further erode their purchasing power and exacerbate social unrest.

Meanwhile, sometime last week, a military convoy had an altercation with a civilian driving and overtaking, whatever the real story was, the civilian was brutalised, Nigerians then went ahead especially those justifying the military right to brutality to reel out laws— Overtaking Military Convoy: Consequences Under Nigerian Law

Overtaking a military convoy is a serious offense in Nigeria, punishable under various laws. This article examines the consequences of overtaking a military convoy under Nigerian law.

Relevant Laws

The Armed Forces Act (AFA) 2004: Section 119 prohibits obstructing or interfering with military operations, including convoys.

The Road Traffic Act 2004: Section 35 prohibits reckless driving, including overtaking military convoys.

The National Security Agencies Act 2004: Section 15 empowers security agencies to take necessary actions to maintain national security.

Consequences of Overtaking Military Convoy

Arrest and Detention: Security personnel may arrest and detain anyone who overtakes a military convoy.

Prosecution: Offenders may be prosecuted under the AFA, Road Traffic Act, or National Security Agencies Act.

Imprisonment: Conviction may result in imprisonment for up to 5 years (AFA) or 2 years (Road Traffic Act).

Fine: Offenders may be fined up to ₦50,000 (AFA) or ₦20,000 (Road Traffic Act).

Vehicle Confiscation: The vehicle used to overtake the convoy may be confiscated.

Tort Liability: Offenders may be liable for damages or injuries caused to military personnel or equipment.

Court Rulings

In Aoku v. State (2017), the Court of Appeal upheld a 5-year imprisonment sentence for overtaking a military convoy.

Precautions

To avoid consequences:

Exercise caution when approaching military convoys. Maintain a safe distance. Follow traffic rules and regulations. Avoid reckless driving.

Conclusion

Overtaking a military convoy is a serious offense in Nigeria, carrying severe consequences under various laws. It is essential to exercise caution and respect military operations to avoid prosecution and punishment.

Apart from the precautions, everything in the piece is at best hogwash, some of those laws don’t even exist, but sadly it speaks to the legal proliferation I am referring to which leads to several unintended consequences.

The nation suffers Legal Uncertainty as a result of conflicting Laws, the sheer number of laws often leads to inconsistencies and contradictions, creating confusion and uncertainty for citizens and businesses alike.

These laws have plenty Overlapping Jurisdictions, multiple agencies may have overlapping regulatory authority, leading to bureaucratic hurdles and delays. Whether it is LASTMA, or FRSC and federal and local roads, or it is sharia or canon law.

With Selective Enforcement, Law enforcement agencies may prioritize certain laws over others, leading to selective justice and undermining the rule of law.

These laws open the doors for Corruption and Abuse of Power, as opportunities for Bribery and Extortion, corrupt officials to demand bribes or extort money from citizens and businesses. Leaving rooms open for Impunity for the Powerful as wealthy and influential can often use their connections to circumvent the law or delay legal proceedings.

The sheer volume of laws can make it difficult to hold public officials accountable for their actions. Sometimes in corruption cases when citizens hear the judgments passed you wonder under which law.

Do I need to emphasize how these laws stifle innovation and entrepreneurship, hindering economic growth, as a result of these regulatory burdens with red tapism, bureaucratic hurdles and delays that discourage foreign investment and hinder domestic businesses, we hardly make progress.

All these laws make it difficult for businesses to plan and invest, leading to economic stagnation. When laws are not enforced or are selectively applied, citizens lose faith in the legal system and the government. Leading to erosion of public trust and cynicism and distrust.

Whether it is a tax law, or a traffic law, our laws need simplification and codification, we need to combine overlapping and contradictory laws into a more streamlined and coherent legal framework. Loads of review and repeal by identifying outdated and unnecessary laws to reduce the regulatory burden.

Currently, there is no effective enforcement strengthening law enforcement agencies with the resources and training they need to enforce the law effectively. Ensuring independence of the judiciary and protecting judges from political interference is paramount.

Then we need robust accountability mechanisms to hold public officials accountable for their actions.

Let me add that half of the problem of these laws are lack of public participation. Involve citizens in the law-making process to ensure that laws reflect their needs and concerns. Promote legal literacy to empower citizens to understand their rights and responsibilities because just as the proposed tax bills have ignited a fierce debate across various sectors of Nigerian society, with civil society organizations, labor unions, and business groups voicing their concerns. The government continues to push for these reforms, the truth is that you cannot strike a balance between generating revenue and ensuring that the tax burden is distributed fairly and equitably with a populace that does not know what the law is about.

By addressing the root causes of the problem, Nigeria can break free from the cycle of corruption and create a more just and equitable society. The path to progress lies in simplifying the legal framework, strengthening law enforcement, and fostering a culture of accountability and transparency, will Nigeria win these legal cycles—Only time will tell.

