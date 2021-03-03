“A girl who calls you boo may boot you for a new boo if you can no longer foot her bills” – Reno Omokri

Popular social media figure, Reno Omokri has starred up controversies on Twitter after he advised men to remove finance from their relationships.
According to him, removing finance from a relationship will help to ascertain if the love is real.
“Dear men
“Not everyone you care for cares about you. Many care for what you do for them. A girl who calls you boo may boot you for a new boo if you can no longer foot her bills. Finance should never be part of romance, so you can know if it is real,” he tweeted.
Reacting to the post, some of his followers have expressed their views about his remarks. Below are some reactions:
@Rozycruz3 – I agree with you that Romance should never be part of romance but romance needs maintenance like every other thing
@Tochicasofi – Why is the maintenance only in one direction (towards the woman) abi man not need maintenance?
@AhamefulaJoash – Nigerian girls left the group chat
@Joxxy_11 – I always love this man’s words they set my head straight all time… too much wisdom
@NewmanXtian – Sir, money is good in everything. encourage giving when necessary.
