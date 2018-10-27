93-year-old Woman Marries 86-year-old Lover in US

A 93-year-old woman, Dorothy Williams is in love again after she married an 86-year-old man, Richard Rola,two decades after she lost her first husband.

Williams, who is from Michigan, U.S., believed she wouldn’t fall in love again after the death of her first husband when she was 72, but that changed when she met her new husband, Rola, at a polka dancing class three years ago.

Eighteen months after they met, Richard proposed to Dorothy while on holiday with her family and she accepted.

The duo tied the knot in front of 200 friends and family, with the bride donning a short pink dress, gold sequin tennis shoes and flowers in her hair to suggest ‘blooming youth’.