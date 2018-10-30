93 Arrested over Kaduna Crisis as 18 others are nabbed for Kidnapping

The Nigerian Police Force has arrested a total number of 93 suspects in connection with the multiple killings and wanton destruction of private and public properties worth millions of Naira in Kaduna state.

As the police confirmed the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state particularly at Kasuwar Magani town and other parts of Kaduna south, 43 of those arrested are currently being prosecuted, while 50 are still in custody and under investigation.

The Force Public Relation Officer, Jimoh Mooshod who made this known in Abuja while parading 18 other suspects at the Force Headquarters said that the Inspector Genral of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris has directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 7 to meet with all stakeholders to give peace a chance and sustain the normalcy.

The Police has also arrested 10 suspects in Funtua, Katsina state over the kidnap of eight years old Abdulhazeez Abdulbazir Basir.

The suspects were alleged to have invaded the home of the victim in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina in August, where the family was robbed of valuables before the suspects went further to kidnap the young boy to their hideout, where he was held in captivity for 11 days and released after collection of ransom.

The suspects were said to have been trailed by the IGP Special Strike Force on violent crimes to Birnin Gwari forest off Sabowa road, Katsina, Katsina state where they were arrested after a fierce gun battle.

Five AK47 rifles, one locally made pump action rifle and 105 AK47 ammunitions were recovered from their possession while the suspects have confessed and admitted to their various criminal roles in the commission of the crime.

Meanwhile, the police has also effected the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in kidnapping, armed robbery and criminal terrorization of innocent road users and travelers along Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna-Niger highways.

Their arrest follows a raid of identified criminal hideouts and kidnappers den in the Forest within Niger, Kaduna and FCT, as efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the gang still at large.

The gang leader, Lawali Abubakar is an ex-convict who served a four year jail term for offence of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping and culpable homicide.

Similarly, following reports from the Cross River State Police command on a case of stolen vehicle (Toyota Camry 2006 Model, Gold Colour) on September 13, 2018, officers of the Police force while on stop and search operations along Uguwan Sarki in Kaduna North, Kaduna State arrested one Abdulsalam Adamu, Ali Isa, Abubakar Usman and Hamisu Abdulahi in the act of selling the said vehicle.

Two other suspects; Adamu Usman and Musa Jafaru were also arrested on the Kura along Zaria – Kaduna express road in the process of receiving a robbed Honda Civic (unregistered).