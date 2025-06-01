9 Killed in Bomb Blast at Bus Stop in Borno State

Nine people have been killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off at a local bus stop in Mairari village, Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State.

The explosion, which happened around 11 a.m. on Saturday, also left several others injured.

The Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, confirmed the incident on Sunday in Maiduguri. He said the victims were passengers waiting to board commercial vehicles.

“It’s heartbreaking that nine of my resilient constituents lost their lives due to a planted IED while they were at the bus stop in Mairari village,” he said.

“May Allah grant them eternal peace in Aljanatul Firdaus. I also wish a quick recovery to those who were taken to hospitals in Monguno and Maiduguri for treatment.”

He explained that Mairari village, previously resettled twice under civil authority, has again been deserted due to ongoing Boko Haram and ISWAP attacks.

“Many people who had taken refuge in Monguno, Guzamala, and Maiduguri still return to Mairari to farm,” Lawan said. “Sadly, terrorists, who had been watching their movements, planted the bomb at the bus stop, and it exploded while they waited for vehicles to return to their homes.”

The Speaker offered his condolences to the families of the victims and those injured in the blast.

He also urged the military and other security forces to work toward restoring peace and security in Guzamala especially in the council headquarters of Gudumbali, Mairari village, and nearby communities, which have long been under Boko Haram control with no civil governance.