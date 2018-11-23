Nigerian Comedian Gets Multi-Million Naira Car Birthday Gift

A Nigerian Comedian, Ogus Baba, has been gifted a multi-million Naira car by a Delta State lawmaker to mark his 37th birthday. He took to Instagram to announce that the popular Delta lawmaker representing Ndokwa East Local Government Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Friday Ossai Osanebi, gifted him the luxury car.

Ogus Baba who enjoys ‘playing’ with footballers and politicians claims to be the first comedian to be gifted a luxury car of that brand. The car was given to him to mark his 37th birthday.

“The first comedian to be gifted with a BMW Z4 CONVERTABLE car in the world lol @iam_otunba02 the first Nigerian to give a comedian a CONVERTABLE BMW car gift in Nigeria. RT HON FRIDAY OSANEBI you are the REAL meaning of LOVE. God bless you” he captioned the photo.

According to investigations, the price of the vehicle ranges from $26,794 to $45,262.

Ogus Baba displaying the car

The 38-year-old lawmaker, Osanebi, savours his celebrity status on Instagram with eye-catching pictures of his upscale lifestyle constantly showcased online. He has been entangled in controversies ranging from fraud to certificate forgery.

Hon. Osanebi