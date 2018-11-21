Woman Nabbed for Stealing Baby in Imo

A lady has been nabbed for stealing a 2-month-old baby in Owerri, Imo State.

She was nabbed at the Mammy Market, along Port Harcourt Road, Obinze, in the state capital and was almost lynched by an angry mob who sought jungle justice on her immediately.

According to reports, the mother of the child had just finished breastfeeding her, but as she turned to clear up her bed so as to lay her on it, the suspect swooped in and took the baby.

Luckily, the mom turned almost immediately, to see the suspect making away with her child. Her loud scream attracted passersby, who chased and caught the suspect. She was later handed over to the police after being beaten.

Comments from observers revealed that they were baffled at her boldness and yet sad that the suspect whose identity has not yet been disclosed, would do such to a fellow woman.