625 VVF patients underwent operation in Sokoto

Six hundred and twenty-five Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) patients have been operated in Sokoto from 2018 to the first quarter of 2020.

This was disclosed by the Chief Medical Director of Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital, Sokoto Dr. Lawal Bello in a parley with newsmen shortly after commissioning renovated VVF Unit in the hospital.

The CMD said they have received 667 patients during the period under review.

“In 2018, we received 212 patients and 202 were operated while from 2019 to date we received 455 out of which 423 had been operated,” he said

According to him, the operation was 88 percent successful, although 203 patients were routinely repaired.

He gave the reason why the cases were increasing, saying it was because of their sensitization campaigns.

He said the centre was renovated by the UNFPA and Global Affairs, Canada.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Aishat Dantsoho disclosed plan by the Ministry to establish another VVF Annex centre in Goronyo local government area of the state.

The Director, International Cooperation of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Shehu Abdullahi, said the sum of one billion Naira was earmarked by the state for 2020 counterpart funding.