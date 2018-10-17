6 missing as 14-seater bus plunges into River in Rivers

About 6 persons went missing while eight were rescued on Tuesday after a

14-seater Hiace bus plunged into a river in the Okogbe-Mbiama end of the

East-West Road in the Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The driver of the bus was said to have lost control, while the rammed

into a flooded bridge before plunging into the river.

Although local divers were still searching for other possible occupants

of the vehicle, the bus had been reportedly recovered and taken to

Akinima Police Station.

An eyewitness said, “The 14-seater bus was fully loaded. It plunged into

river along the East-West Road. My heart is broken. This accident was

caused by the flood.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Nnamdi Omoni, said the

eight rescued persons had been rushed to a hospital while the police and

local divers continued to search for other passengers.

Omoni explained that the passenger bus was travelling from Port Harcourt

to Yenagoa when the incident happened.

“Eight persons have been rescued. The bus was travelling from Port

Harcourt to Yenagoa. The search is still on to know if there are other

passengers left in the river,” Omoni said.