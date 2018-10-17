About 6 persons went missing while eight were rescued on Tuesday after a
14-seater Hiace bus plunged into a river in the Okogbe-Mbiama end of the
East-West Road in the Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The driver of the bus was said to have lost control, while the rammed
into a flooded bridge before plunging into the river.
Although local divers were still searching for other possible occupants
of the vehicle, the bus had been reportedly recovered and taken to
Akinima Police Station.
An eyewitness said, “The 14-seater bus was fully loaded. It plunged into
river along the East-West Road. My heart is broken. This accident was
caused by the flood.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Nnamdi Omoni, said the
eight rescued persons had been rushed to a hospital while the police and
local divers continued to search for other passengers.
Omoni explained that the passenger bus was travelling from Port Harcourt
to Yenagoa when the incident happened.
“Eight persons have been rescued. The bus was travelling from Port
Harcourt to Yenagoa. The search is still on to know if there are other
passengers left in the river,” Omoni said.
6 missing as 14-seater bus plunges into River in Rivers
About 6 persons went missing while eight were rescued on Tuesday after a