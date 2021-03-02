Awka – Despite opposition claims that the State Governor, Willie Obiano has performed poorly in the area of infrastructural development, the State Government has said the Obiano government has completed 54 out of the total 96 road projects it inherited from its predecessor.
The administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Mr Peter Obi has been adjudged to have performed very well in the area of roads and bridges, and the Obiano regime was expected to have taken up where the former left off, having come on the same political platform- the All Progressives Congress (APGA).
However, the opposition parties- Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC, appear to have found a common ground, in their agreement that the Obiano regime has failed in terms of road infrastructure.
They are accusing the present administration of embezzling state funds without any visible impact in terms of development, infrastructure-wise.
But in an interview with TNC correspondent in Awka, the State Commissioner for Works, Engr Marcel Ifejiofor, said the aside completing 54 out of the 96 projects it inherited, the Obiano administration has ensured that the remaining 42 are at various stages of completion.
Engr. Ifejiofor while detailing the roads inherited and completed by the administration, noted that the Governor inaugurated Design Review Committee to check erosion on the state roads which occur due to improper discharge of flood water.
“Governor Obiano does not want to leave any project uncompleted anywhere in the state. Despite the economic downturn in the country which was followed by corona virus pandemic, EndSARS and back to covid19 again, the governor has continued to push for the completion of all these projects.
“The Government inaugurated the DESIGN REVIEW COMMITTEE because it discovered that Anambra is the most erosion-ravaged state in Nigeria with about 1000 active erosion sites and some of these gullies form because of poor discharge of flood water from road construction sites. We redesigned most of the inherited road projects so as to meet modern designs and avert the issue of erosion,” he revealed.
Engr. Ifejiofor mentioned some of the completed road projects to include Ekwulobia – Ezinifite road, Ifite Nteje – Umunya Road with a bridge, Ekwulobia – Umunze – Umuchu bypass, SARS Awkuzu – Abube Nando road, Igboukwu – Ekwulummili road among others.
The Commissioner further noted that Nzam in Anambra West Council Area, is the only Local Government Headquarters in Nigeria that does not have even a kilometer of tarred road but revealed that the government is presently constructing a major access road into the area.
In his words, “Nzam is the only Local Government headquarters in Nigeria without a tarred road. We are presently building one there. We have completed the Mmiata bridge and very soon, we will get to Nzam. The terrain is very tough but we are doing it.
“Onono, the major producer of the vegetables we consume here and export has no road. We are taking a tarred road to that place. The sand fill measures about 10meters high. These communities before now only access their villages through Asaba, Delta State but the story is not the same now.
“Ogwuaniocha in Ogbaru and Aguleri Otu in Anambra East Local Government Areas are the oil producing communities of the state but had no road before now. We are building roads in these areas. Obiano is taking development to the hinterlands.”
The Anambra Works Commissioner dared the Opposition to come forward with facts to back their claims, restating that in terms of roads with socio-economic impact, the Obiano administration has distinguished itself creditably.
