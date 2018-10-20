50-year-old man commits suicide in Oyo

A 50-year old man simply identified as Abass has committed suicide at

Gangansi area of Ibadan, Oyo State. Abass hanged himself in his elder

brother’s house he was residing.

The incident got the people around the community bewildered after seeing the man just few minutes before he was discovered to have taken his life

at about 7pm on Wednesday.

According to a resident of the area, Abass was a gentleman and a

commercial motorcyclist.

The resident who sought anonymity said, “He has children, both male and

female, but his wife is not currently with him. He is in his early

fifties. He was living here with us, and this house was built by his

brother.

“All we know was that he came back home hale and healthy yesterday

evening, but suddenly someone shouted when he saw him dangling from the ceiling of the house. It was the person that alerted us to the ugly

incident.

“On getting there we saw him up there, but we noticed one small paper

beside him. We took it up and saw that he left a note where he wrote

that he intentionally committed suicide because of too much debt he owed people”.

It was further gathered that as at about 9.30 a.m. on Thursday, the body

was still hanging on the ceiling but nobody was allowed to enter the

building.

Some elders and landlords were seen having a meeting with some

traditional herbalists who were demanding sacrificial materials to be

used in appeasing some gods before the dangling body of the man could be brought down for proper burial.

However, all efforts made by DAILY POST to get reactions of the state

police command spokesman, Adekunle Ajisebutu, proved abortive as SMS

sent to him to react to the incident was yet to be replied as at the

time of filling this report Friday morning.