50-year-old Man Arrested for Fingering 10-year-old Girl in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old man from Niger Republic for allegedly fingering a 10-year-old daughter of his neighbour at Abule Egba area of the state.

The suspect, Lukman Haruna, was reportedly arrested on November 2 based on information received from a neighbour, Mrs. Abali, who reported the case to the police after she discovered stains of blood around the girl’s private part.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, said during preliminary interrogation, the victim told the police that the suspect had been fingering her private for quite some time.

He said the victim was taken to a hospital where medical examination carried out revealed that the victim had been abused severally in the past. “The victim identified the suspect as the one responsible for her predicament,” Edgal said.