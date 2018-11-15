44 Frozen Dogs, 130 Living Dogs Found in Woman’s Home

44 frozen dogs and 130 live dogs have been found at a woman’s home that smelt of animal faeces and urine in New Jersey.

State police said 65-year-old Donna Roberts was charged with animal cruelty following an inspection at her Shamong Township residence in the Philadelphia suburbs. Officials alleged that living dogs were found in “deplorable and inhumane conditions.”

Roberts told the reporters that the dogs were stillborn and she forgot about them after putting them in baggies and storing them in a freezer seven years ago. She said she wanted a veterinarian to perform autopsies.

Roberts said she did nothing wrong and “most certainly” will fight the charges.

The American Kennel Club fined Roberts $500 in 2015 and gave her a six-month suspension for refusal to share inspection records.