42 Obaseki’s appointees resign ahead of Edo election

As the Edo governorship election day draws close, appointees of Governor Godwin Obaseki have continued to resign on a weekly basis.

The number has hit 42 and there are speculations that more will tender their resignation.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed September 19 for the poll.

Many of those who dumped the governor are staunch members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They refused to join Obaseki when he moved to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor defected when the APC disqualified him from participating in the primary.

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the PDP candidate in 2016, emerged the APC flagbearer.

Obaseki, the APC candidate in 2016, had predicted the development.

He explained that his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, brought in Ize-Iyamu from the PDP just to settle scores.

Recently, Oshiomhole, ex-APC National Chairman, stated that he made a mistake supporting Obaseki to become Edo helmsman.

Obaseki was the Chairman, Edo State Economic and Strategy Team when Oshiomhole was governor.

Currently, no fewer than 42 of his appointees have dropped their appointments.

Recent instances include Patrick Iyoha, Director of Obaseki/Shaibu Movement (OSM) and a member of the Waste Management Board.

Three members in the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC) Board – Osamwonyi Atu, Emmanuel Odigie, and Rilwanu Oshiomhole, representing Edo-South, Edo-Central, and Edo-North respectively.

Two members, including Gabriel Oiboh, Chairman, State Post Primary Education Board, left too.

Former Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele was the first major appointee who resigned.

Paul Ohonbamu, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, also bade Obaseki farewell.

Below is the full list of the 42 ex-appointees:

Taiwo Akerele – Chief of Staff

John Mayaki – Chief Press Secretary

Paul Ohonbamu – Commissioner

Omua Oni-Okpako – Commissioner

Monday Ogiegor – MD EDSTMA

Christopher Adesotu – Chairman, Vocational and Technical Education Board

Gabriel Oiboh – Chairman, Post Primary Education Board

Osanyemwere Osawe – Member, Post Primary Education Board

Fulani Yakubu Ekpeyoung – SSA

Adeyanju Noah – SSA

Cordelia M. Iyogun – SSA

James Osheku – SSA

Louis Osamuyi Osayande – SSA

Ernest Unuaghon imina – SSA

Prince Lucky Igbinedion – SSA

Chris Oseiwe Oribhabor – SSA

Solomon Okoduwa – SSA

Kennedy Itepu – SSA

Sabbath Egbeyon – SSA

Emike Obazee – SA

Goodluck A. Uyigue – SA

Razaq Rotimi – SA

Olajide Victor Oloruyomi – SA

Smart Bank – SA

Bright Njor – SA

Kingsley Ekueme – SA

Joshua Akhabue – SA

Oladele Ayotope Josiah – SA

Boyi Magdalene – SA

Osarobo Osaro Anthony – SA

Aibangbee Chico – SA

Obayagbona Augustine – SA

Osamwonyi Atu – EDSOGPADEC

Emmanuel Odigie – EDSOGPADEC

Rilwanu Oshiomhole – EDSOGPADEC

Okondoh Patrick Iyoha – OSM Director

Maureen Osaro Ekhoragbon – Vice-Chairman Ovia North-East

Aghedo Oscar – Secretary Ovia North-East

Kehinde Garrick Osemwingie – Secretary, Uhumwonde LGC

Otaniyen Igbinosa – Orhiomwon Supervisor

Martins Ozakpolor – Orhiomwon Supervisor

Vincent Ehibor – Orhiomwon Supervisor

However, Obaseki has boasted that the PDP will win the election by 75 percent.

In reaction to speculations of animosity, his deputy Phillip Shaibu, says his loyalty is to Obaseki.

Shaibu accused Oshiomhole “and his rejected son Ize-Iyamu” of conducting their political affairs in a primitive way.