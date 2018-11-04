41 Rescued as Police Nab 3

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested three persons in connection with dealing, buying and selling new born babies and children within and outside Nigeria.

The Anti-Human Trafficking and Women/Children Protection Unit of the Force nabbed the suspects in conjunction with men of the Nigerian Immigration Service, while on patrol at the Idi-Iroko Border Post in Ogun state.

Two of the suspects; Emmanuel Chigozie Elesuwa, 44 years and Chioma David 33 years were arrested in possession of two new born babies and on reasonable suspicion, interrogated them about the babies in their possession, but they could not give satisfactory account of the babies.

The case was handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Women/Children Protection Unit of the Force for discrete investigation.

Investigation into the case by the Unit of the Force revealed that the suspects arrested are notorious criminals that deal in buying and selling of babies and children within and outside Nigeria.

During investigation, the arrested suspects admitted and confessed to the Police investigation team that they are members of a criminal gang that specialize in buying and selling of new born babies and children within and outside Nigeria.

The suspects further told the Police that the criminal gang had been in operation for over 10 years.

They further confessed that the two new born babies found in their possession at Idi-Iroko Border was bought by them at the rate of N 350,000 from one 52 years old Chief Lilian Nma Achumba.

Chief Achumba according to the suspects is the owner of Nma Charity Home in Aba, Abia State who is also now in Police custody.

They also revealed that they were on their way to Benin Republic to sell the two new born babies to their cohorts and criminal business partners/syndicate for N 700,000 each.

During interrogation and further investigation into the roles played by Chief Achumba, indicted in the confession of the two suspects, it was discovered that the purpose of establishing the Orphanage Home is to harvest babies for sale and she also operate other branches of the orphanage home in Port-harcourt and some other parts of the Country.

35 pregnant girls/women, six children and one new born baby were rescued at Nma Charity and Rehabilitation Centre Umunkpeyi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State belonging to the said Chief Lilian Nma Achumba.

28 pregnant girls/women and three children of the victims rescued have been officially handed over to the Ministry of Strategy and Social Development, Umuahia, Abia State and all have since been re-united with their families after receiving medical attention.

The Principal suspect Chief Achumba has admitted and confessed to her criminal roles in the case.

The Police however said that further investigation is being intensified to uncover other illegal orphanage branches being operated by the Principal suspect, to rescue victims and arrest other members of the syndicate still at large to curb the menace and bring them all to justice.

They are all expected to be arraigned in Court on completion of investigation.

It will be recalled that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, on assumption of Office on the expanded the Anti-Human Trafficking and Women/Children Protection Unit of the Force under the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID) for improved service delivery and to be more effective and efficient to nip in the bud and deal with all forms of crimes and criminality as regards the rights and privileges of women and children.