40% of my cabinet will be women, youths – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji

Atiku Abubakar, has revealed that 40 per cent of his cabinet members

would be women and youths. He disclosed this on his verified twitter

page.

The influential Adamawa politician went further to disclose that his

policy document for Nigeria, if he wins the 2019 election, is ready,

adding that Nigeria became the world headquarter for poverty under

incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

He wrote: “Nigeria under Buhari is now the world HQ for extreme poverty.

If we are to change that, we must empower women & youths.

“Therefore, I give an undertaking that if by the grace of God, I am

elected by you the good people of Nigeria, at least 40% of my cabinet

would be women & youths”.

The former vice president said that his policy document is ready and

will be unveiled soon.

“During my time in government, we designed our policies to help young

people grow – stronger banks, telecoms etc. Many returned to Nigeria to

start successful businesses.

“Today, those young people are leaving again, to Canada etc. We are

losing our best doctors & professionals.

“Our policy document which is ready and will be unveiled soon, is

dedicated primarily to creating an enabling environment for Nigerian

youth and women to return to the path of wealth creation and gainful

employment.”