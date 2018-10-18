Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji
Atiku Abubakar, has revealed that 40 per cent of his cabinet members
would be women and youths. He disclosed this on his verified twitter
page.
The influential Adamawa politician went further to disclose that his
policy document for Nigeria, if he wins the 2019 election, is ready,
adding that Nigeria became the world headquarter for poverty under
incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.
He wrote: “Nigeria under Buhari is now the world HQ for extreme poverty.
If we are to change that, we must empower women & youths.
“Therefore, I give an undertaking that if by the grace of God, I am
elected by you the good people of Nigeria, at least 40% of my cabinet
would be women & youths”.
The former vice president said that his policy document is ready and
will be unveiled soon.
“During my time in government, we designed our policies to help young
people grow – stronger banks, telecoms etc. Many returned to Nigeria to
start successful businesses.
“Today, those young people are leaving again, to Canada etc. We are
losing our best doctors & professionals.
“Our policy document which is ready and will be unveiled soon, is
dedicated primarily to creating an enabling environment for Nigerian
youth and women to return to the path of wealth creation and gainful
employment.”
40% of my cabinet will be women, youths – Atiku
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji