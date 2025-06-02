4 Years Later, Nigerians Regret Taking COVID Vaccine Over Recurring Strange Health Symptoms

What started as a global push to protect lives during the COVID-19 pandemic has now turned into a topic of regret for many Nigerians.

Several persons are speaking out, saying they feel misled, pressured, and even harmed by the decision to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine was introduced in Nigeria in March 2021.

At first, it was optional, but that didn’t last.

Slowly, it became clear that people who refused the vaccine would face serious consequences.

Many government offices refused to attend to the unvaccinated.

In some workplaces, employees were told to either take the jab or lose their jobs.

International travel became impossible without proof of vaccination.

For many Nigerians, it felt like they were being forced to take it—whether they wanted to or not.

Now, a growing number of people are expressing regret.

A financial analyst, Kalu Aja, said he wouldn’t have taken the vaccine if he knew what he knows now. He felt like he had no choice at the time because of travel and access to public services.

IKemchi, who works in media, said the pandemic exposed how powerful forces around the world can control people.

He refused the vaccine after watching educational videos and reading widely.

He said this choice cost him a job offer, but he has no regrets.

Collins Aisen took three doses between 2021 and early 2022.

He felt fine at first, but later noticed changes in his body—such as chest discomfort, strange heartbeat patterns, and increased hunger and energy.

By 2023, despite being fully vaccinated, he still caught COVID-19. The experience made him question everything he believed about the vaccine.

Eno never took the vaccine.

He said he doesn’t trust those in government and refused all vaccinations for his children as well.

Sunshades said world health leaders benefit more from people staying sick.

He advised people to do the opposite of what they are told by global organizations.

Olufunmi said those who refused the vaccine were insulted and mocked during the heat of the pandemic.

She feels that many who were once vocal about the vaccine are now silent as issues begin to come up.

Oleanya said her sister and five others are dealing with blood clots that she believes were caused by the vaccine.

She also mentioned a growing fear among unvaccinated people about marrying vaccinated partners, with some worrying that the vaccine could affect the DNA passed on to children.

Celine strongly believes all vaccines are harmful.

She claimed they are linked to autism and says she will never give vaccines to any newborn or adult in her care.

Lagos Health Expert Shares Her View

To provide a professional perspective, The News Chronicle interviewed Dr. Benita Olatunji, a public health specialist based in Lagos, Nigeria.

She has been working in health education and vaccine awareness since before the pandemic and was involved in many outreach programmes during the COVID-19 crisis.

Dr. Olatunji acknowledged that there were communication failures during the vaccine rollout in Nigeria.

According to her, the speed and pressure caused many people to feel they didn’t have a choice.

“In a country like Nigeria where there’s already low trust in the government, the way the COVID-19 vaccine was introduced only made things worse,” she said. “People felt forced, not informed. That’s not how public health should work.”

She explained that while side effects can happen, most people who got the vaccine did not experience long-term problems.

“Out of millions of vaccinated Nigerians, only a very small number reported serious side effects. Many of those were not directly linked to the vaccine. But we understand the fears, and it’s okay for people to ask questions,” she added.

Dr. Olatunji said that some of the things being shared online—like the vaccine altering DNA, or causing blood clots in large numbers—are not backed by science.

“The idea that the vaccine changes DNA or passes something into your children is false. That’s not how vaccines work. Unfortunately, fear spreads faster than facts,” she explained. “There are people who genuinely believe these stories, but it’s important we deal with them through proper education, not insults.”

She also encouraged people to seek medical help if they believe the vaccine caused them harm.

“If anyone feels strange after taking the vaccine, they should go to a hospital or health centre. We have systems in place to check and treat side effects. But most people didn’t follow up, so we don’t even have enough local data.”

On whether people were bullied into taking the vaccine, Dr. Olatunji admitted the government’s approach wasn’t perfect.

“Yes, many people were bullied indirectly. When your job or your ability to travel depends on something, it no longer feels like a free choice. That’s a big lesson for us as a country.”

Finally, she urged Nigerians to stop relying solely on social media for health information.

“There is so much misinformation out there. People are being scared by half-truths and emotional stories. But health is too important to be based on fear. If you have questions, go to your doctor. Don’t get your medical advice from TikTok or WhatsApp.”