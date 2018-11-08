4-year-old Girl Gang-raped in India by Nurse, 4 Others

A 4-year-old girl has reportedly been gang-raped by a nurse and four other people while being treated in an intensive care unit for a snake bite.

The girl was attacked while alone in hospital near Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, India.

According to reports, she told her grandmother she was raped by a hospital attendant and four others on Saturday night.

While the Police are investigating the case, they are also investigating why the girl was left alone in the intensive care unit.

India has been rocked by a series of high profile sexual assaults in recent years, with a widespread of violence against women.

The government has passed a series of laws increasing punishment for rape of an adult to 20 years in prison and earlier this year approved the death penalty for people convicted of raping children under age 12.

However, it’s rare for more than a few weeks to pass without another brutal sexual assault being reported.