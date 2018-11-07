4 House of Reps Members Dump APC

Four members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives, who failed to win to pick tickets to contest in 2019, have announced their defection from the party.

The Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, announced the defections on the floor of the House in Abuja on Tuesday.

Among them are Mr Abiodun Awoleye-Dada (Ibadan North), who moved to the Accord Party; Mr Samuel Segun-Williams (Abeokuta South), who moved to the Labour Party; and Mr Lawan Hassan-Anka (Anka/Mafara Zamfara State), who joined the Peoples Democratic Party.

The fourth member, Lam Adesina (Ibadan Northeast/ Southeast)from Oyo State decamped to the African democratic Congress.