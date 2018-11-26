4 Die as Military Helicopter Crashes into Residential Area in Istanbul

No fewer than four soldiers have died and another was wounded after a Turkish military helicopter crashed in residential area in central Istanbul.

The helicopter was conducting training flights at Samandira air base in the city when it crashed in a residential part of the Sancaktepe district on Monday morning.

Emergency service providers were at the scene of the crash, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

An investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the crash as at the time of filing this report.

The UH-1 military helicopter came down between two apartments, scattering debris across the surrounding streets.

According to local reports, this is the fifth helicopter crash in Istanbul in the last 20 years.