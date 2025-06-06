32 convicted of Various Traffic Offences in Anambra as FRSC intensifies enforcement

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Sector Command, has intensified its enforcement efforts to ensure compliance with road safety regulations.

The initiative aims to reduce road traffic crashes through a crackdown on fake or non-existent number plates, speed limit devices, and vehicle overloading throughout the state.

Announcing the initiative on Thursday, during a joint mobile court session with sister security agencies in Awka, the Anambra FRSC Sector Commander, Corps Commander Joyce Alexander said the enforcement of number plate regulations is crucial for security reasons.

“Each vehicle registration detail is linked to personal information about the owner, including their phone number, address, and name. This information can be vital in tracking and identifying wanted individuals, especially in cases where land transportation is the basic getaway mode of criminals, and perhaps the only mode as a matter of fact,” she noted.

Alexander said the FRSC is committed to utilizing its extensive database of vehicles and drivers to assist in addressing insecurity across the nation.

According to her, the effort is particularly important in Anambra State, where the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has implemented various measures to combat insecurity.

She gave the assurance of the command, of its dedication to ensuring that both drivers and commuters prioritize safety in all their road activities.

The sector commander further urged all road users to comply with traffic regulations to avoid penalties.

During the joint mobile court session, the Command arraigned 38 offenders for various traffic offenses.

36 were convicted, while 2 offenders were discharged and acquitted.

Chief Magistrate A.N. Okoli of Awka presided over the court proceedings, and offenders were brought to book.