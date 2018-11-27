3 Reasons Why Praying Early Morning is Best

There are several reasons why praying early in the morning is important and may be considered the best. Here are three of the several reasons:

1. Jesus did it

Our main goal as Christians is to be more like Christ. So it’s important to take our cue from Jesus when it comes to our quiet times.

Mark 1:35 NLT – Before daybreak the next morning, Jesus got up and went out to an isolated place to pray.

Jesus rose early in the morning to have time to talk with this Father. I don’t believe that God is calling all of use to rise before daybreak to pray but I do believe that He wants to hear from us first thing in the morning. Before the hustling and bustling, before the daily toil begins, it’s best to talk to God first.

2. It’s the perfect time to get instructions for the day

One thing that I pray for daily is that God will direct and protect me daily. You may have your plan for the day already cut out for you, but God has the master plan. It will pay you to do everything each single day that brings you closer to fulfilling your purpose in life.

Psalm 5:3 NLT – Listen to my voice in the morning LORD. Each morning I bring my requests to you and wait expectantly.

God already knows what we will face that day before we even open up our eyes. Why not take a few minutes to ask Him what that plan is? Do you have a BIG day at work … God has a plan for that. Spending the day taking care of your little ones? God has a plan for that as well.

God’s plans are perfect. And if we simply take the time to ask Him about it, He’s willing to share with us the right path to take.

3. Sometimes we need a little encouragement to put one step in the front of the other

Most of the only reason I struggle out of bed is because I just didn’t want to get up and face the day.

Psalm 119:147 NLT – I rise early, before the sun is up; I cry out for help and put my hope in your words.

Starting the day with prayer …

Talking to God about what’s on my mind and heart helped me put one foot in front of the other. Because when things are as bad as it can get the only thing that we can do it cry out to God for help and for mercy.

I always feel better when I spend time talking to God. He promises comfort when we need it and He never fails to deliver.

Make the commitment to start your day by talking to God. Make it even sweeter by spending a minute or two in the Word. And don’t forget to find that one thing that you can do in 30 seconds to make sure you keep that commitment.

he Morning Is Important

1. Jesus did it

Our main goal as Christians is to be more like Christ. So it’s important to take our cue from Jesus when it comes to our quiet times.

Mark 1:35 NLT – Before daybreak the next morning, Jesus got up and went out to an isolated place to pray.

Jesus rose early in the morning to have time to talk with this Father. I don’t believe that God is calling all of use to rise before daybreak to pray but I do believe that He wants to hear from us first thing in the morning. Before the hustling and bustling, before the daily toil begins, it’s best to talk to God first.

2. It’s the perfect time to get instructions for the day

One thing that I pray for daily is that God will direct and protect me daily. You may have your plan for the day already cut out for you, but God has the master plan. It will pay you to do everything each single day that brings you closer to fulfilling your purpose in life.

Psalm 5:3 NLT – Listen to my voice in the morning LORD. Each morning I bring my requests to you and wait expectantly.

God already knows what we will face that day before we even open up our eyes. Why not take a few minutes to ask Him what that plan is? Do you have a BIG day at work … God has a plan for that. Spending the day taking care of your little ones? God has a plan for that as well.

God’s plans are perfect. And if we simply take the time to ask Him about it, He’s willing to share with us the right path to take.

3. Sometimes we need a little encouragement to put one step in the front of the other

Most of the only reason I struggle out of bed is because I just didn’t want to get up and face the day.

Psalm 119:147 NLT – I rise early, before the sun is up; I cry out for help and put my hope in your words.

Starting the day with prayer …

Talking to God about what’s on my mind and heart helped me put one foot in front of the other. Because when things are as bad as it can get the only thing that we can do it cry out to God for help and for mercy.

I always feel better when I spend time talking to God. He promises comfort when we need it and He never fails to deliver.

Make the commitment to start your day by talking to God. Make it even sweeter by spending a minute or two in the Word. And don’t forget to find that one thing that you can do in 30 seconds to make sure you keep that commitment.