2face Brother Set to Wed Soon

Charles Idibia, a young man who happens to be the youngest brother of legendary singer, 2Face Idibia, is set to wed the love of his life, Rosemarie.

The happy news was announced by an excited Annie Idibia, the wife of 2face, who took to Instagram to tell the world about the impending wedding.

Announcing the wedding, Annie Idibia explained that she couldn’t wait to witness the event.

She wrote: “Wow wowzaaaaaaaa..So Excited!!!!! Youngest Idibia Brother Is Taken Oooooooooooo !!!

“Can’t wait can’t wait!!!! Latest Mrs Idibia Coming throughhhhhhh.”

She did not, however, reveal the name of the bride-to-be.