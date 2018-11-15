25 Ways to Be Useful to God and Man

Have you ever wondered how you can be useful to God and fellow human beings? How through your lifestyle you can you can do more for for God and man? I have wondered too, I had a few clues before but while reading through my devotional today, I discovered other ways to do more.

Paul writes, “In a large house there are articles not only of gold and silver, but also of wood and clay; some are for special purposes and some for common use. Those who cleanse themselves from the latter will be instruments for special purposes, made holy, useful to the master and prepared to do any good work.” (2 Timothy 2:20-21)

Proverbs 25:21-26:2

Love your enemy

‘If you see your enemy hungry, go buy him lunch; if he’s thirsty, bring him a drink.

Your generosity will surprise him with goodness and God will look after you’ (25:21–22; see also Romans 12:20).

Watch your tongue

‘A north wind brings stormy weather and a gossipy tongue stormy looks’ (Proverbs 25:23).

If you want to change your actions, start with your thoughts and words. ‘Avoid godless chatter, because those who indulge in it will become more and more ungodly’ (2 Timothy 2:16).

Avoid quarrelling

‘Better to live on the corner of the roof than to share a house with a quarrelsome wife’ (Proverbs 25:24).

On the same theme Paul writes, ‘Warn them before God against quarrelling about words; it is of no value, and only ruins those who listen’ (2 Timothy 2:14). He goes on to say, ‘Don’t have anything to do with foolish and stupid arguments, because you know they produce quarrels. And the Lord’s servants must not quarrel’ (vv.23–24).

Bring good news

‘Like cold water to a weary soul is good news from a distant land’ (Proverbs 25:25). We are so privileged to be able to bring the good news of Jesus. It is like ‘cold water to a weary soul’.

Stand your ground

‘Like a muddied spring or a polluted well are the righteous who give way to the wicked’ (v.26). Sometimes it is important to stand your ground.

Do not seek honour

If you seek your own honour, you will find that true honour eludes you: ‘It is not good to eat too much honey, nor is it honourable to seek one’s own honour’ (v.27).

Be self-controlled

‘A person without self-control is like a house with its doors and windows knocked out’ (v.28, MSG). Don’t try to control others. The only person you should try to control is yourself. Self-control is one of the characteristics that make up the fruit of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22–23).

Don’t worry about what others say

You do not need to fear bad publicity or slander: ‘Like a fluttering sparrow or a darting swallow, an undeserved curse does not come to rest’ (Proverbs 26:2). 2 Timothy 2:1-26.

Pass it on

It is so important to pass on the message and invest in others. There are four stages of investing in others in 2 Timothy 2:2

Endure hardship

Paul uses the analogy of being a soldier (v.4). Soldiers have to endure hardship. He goes on, ‘therefore I endure everything for the sake of the elect, that they too may obtain the salvation that is in Christ Jesus’ (v.10). Paul goes on to say that ‘if we endure, we will also reign with him’ (v.12).

Avoid distractions

‘No one serving as a soldier gets involved in civilian affairs’ (v.4a). Keep a clear focus and avoid distractions that waste time. As a soldier, you need to keep your focus and seek to please your commanding officer (v.4b).

Keep to the rules

Paul moves from the analogy of a soldier to that of an athlete: ‘An athlete who refuses to play by the rules will never get anywhere’ (v.5, MSG).

Work hard

From the soldier and athlete, Paul moves to the analogy of a farmer: ‘The hardworking farmer should be the first to receive a share of the crops’ (v.6).

Meditate on God’s words

Only God can give understanding, but you have your part to play. Paul writes, ‘Reflect on what I am saying, for the Lord will give you insight into all this’ (v.7).

Focus on Jesus

‘Remember Jesus Christ, raised from the dead, descended from David. This is my gospel’ (v.8). The gospel is all about Jesus. Salvation ‘is in Christ Jesus’ (v.10).

Correctly handle God’s word

‘Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly handles the word of truth’ (v.15).

Turn away from evil

‘Everyone who confesses the name of the Lord must turn away from wickedness’ (v.19). Repentance is not a one-off act; it is a continuing attitude. It involves turning away from wickedness (v.19) and fleeing ‘the evil desires of youth’ (v.22a).

Be a peacemaker

Paul urges Timothy among other things to ‘pursue… peace’ (v.22). ‘Refuse to get involved in inane discussions; they always end up in fights. God’s servant must not be argumentative’ (v.23, MSG).

Joyce Meyer writes, ‘Strife is bickering, arguing, heated disagreement, and an angry undercurrent. Strife is dangerous and destructive.’ Keeping strife out of our lives ‘requires willingness to constantly communicate and confront issues… ask for the Holy Spirit’s help to be a person who avoids strife and restores peace everywhere you go.’

Be kind to everyone

‘The Lord’s servant… must be kind to everyone’ (v.24). Everyone includes everyone – not just your friends, or the people you like, but all the people you come into contact with during the day (especially those who are often unappreciated, such as the person on the supermarket checkout, the person driving the bus, the person on reception, the person who helps you on the phone…).

Learn to teach

‘The Lord’s servants must be… able to teach’ and ‘opponents must be gently instructed’ (vv.24–25). Teaching is a specialist ministry but it is also the task of every Christian. A key characteristic is gentleness. ‘God’s servant must… [be] a gentle listener and a teacher who keeps cool, working firmly but patiently with those who refuse to obey’ (vv.24–25, MSG).

Don’t be resentful

‘The Lord’s servant must… not be resentful’ (v.24). Resentment poisons relationships.

Jeremiah 49:7-50:10

Hear the word of the Lord

Jeremiah was greatly used by God because as he said, ‘I have heard a message from the Lord’ (49:14).

Allow God to speak through you

Jeremiah not only heard the word of the Lord, he was prepared to speak it out and God spoke through him. ‘This is the word the Lord spoke through Jeremiah…’ (50:1).

Walk closely with the Lord

Jeremiah foretold of the days when ‘the people of Israel and the people of Judah together will go in tears to seek the Lord their God’ (v.4).

This is the type of relationship God wants us to have with him – bound together, walking closely with him all the time (Jeremiah 50:5). ‘Hold tight to God’ (v.5, MSG).

Find rest in the Lord

‘My people have been lost sheep; their shepherds have led them astray and caused them to roam on the mountains. They wandered over mountain and hill and forgot their own resting place’ (v.6). The Lord is described as your ‘own resting place’ (v.6), the place where you find rest for your soul (see also 6:16).