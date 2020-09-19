24 year old Anambra lady abducted, raped in a bid to secure job

Three suspects have been arrested by Anambra State Police Command for allegedly abducting a 24-year-old lady and raping her severally, on the pretext that they will secure a job for her.

The suspects who are all males from Awkuzu, include Ekwugha Innocent Chinazo aged 25years, Chidiebere Ogoegbunam aged 24years and David Nnaemeka aged 19.

The victim (names withheld), who resides at St Michael Hostel, Tempsite, Awka, was picked up on the 13th of September by the suspects, at Ukpo junction, along Enugu- Onitsha Expressway and taken away under the promise that they will get her a make-up job.

The suspects were said to have taken the lady to an uncompleted building at Awkuzu in Oyi Council Area of Anambra State, where they allegedly raped the victim repeatedly while in captivity for two days despite collecting ransom of four hundred thousand Naira(#400,000) from her relatives.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, Haruna Mohammed in a statement on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested today at about 2pm by police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad(SARS), Awkuzu,

“The suspects have voluntarily confessed to the crime and the victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination. An investigation is still ongoing after which suspects would be brought to book.

“The Command urges the public to be wary of this new trend of crime and report suspicious persons through the police emergency number 07039194332 or the nearest police station for prompt response please,” the statement said.