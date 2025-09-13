22-Year-Old Tyler Robinson Arrested for Killing Charlie Kirk at Utah University

A 33-hour manhunt across Utah ended late Thursday night with the arrest of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the suspected gunman accused of fatally shooting conservative political activist Charlie Kirk during a speaking event at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem on Wednesday.

How Robinson Was Apprehended

Authorities confirmed Robinson’s arrest after what Spencer Cox, the Governor of Utah, described as “one of the largest coordinated manhunts in state history.”

Robinson was identified from security footage showing him fleeing the UVU campus after allegedly firing a single round from a rooftop, striking Kirk in the neck from approximately 150 yards away in front of 3,000 attendees.

Despite over 7,000 public tips, the decisive lead came from Robinson’s own father.

According to law enforcement briefed on the case, the father recognized his son in the suspect images circulated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“Tyler, is this you? This looks like you,” the father reportedly asked him. Robinson confessed and initially said, “I would rather kill myself than turn myself in.”

His father persuaded him to confide in a local youth pastor linked to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A family friend then contacted authorities, who relayed the tip to the FBI and Utah Department of Public Safety.

Robinson surrendered peacefully around 10 p.m. on Thursday in Washington County, over 300 kilometres from the shooting scene. Governor Cox confirmed the arrest on Friday morning, declaring: “We got him.”

What Investigators Found

Robinson allegedly used a Mauser .30-06 bolt-action rifle. Forensic analysis revealed the rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near campus. Unfired casings were engraved with messages including “Hey fascist! Catch!” and “If you read this you are gay lmao.”

Investigators also cited Discord messages from Robinson’s account about retrieving a rifle, changing clothes, and engraving bullets. Surveillance video showed him changing outfits on the rooftop before and after the attack.

Officials said Robinson, an electrical apprenticeship student from Washington, Utah, had recently become more politically radicalised, though he was not registered to any political party and had not voted in the last two elections.

Charges and Possible Sentence

Robinson is being held without bail at Utah County Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and felony discharge of a firearm. He is expected to be formally charged at his first court appearance on Tuesday, 16 September 2025.

Governor Cox has stated prosecutors will seek the death penalty, saying:

“There is one person responsible for what happened here, and that person is now in custody and will be held accountable.”

Erika Kirk’s First Public Statement

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, gave an emotional public address on Friday evening. Dressed in white at a memorial podium, she vowed:

“I will never let his legacy die… the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

She thanked her late husband’s staff, JD Vance, and Donald Trump, telling Trump directly:

“You supported him so well, as did he for you.”

She also revealed her struggle with how to explain the killing to their two children, aged one and three, saying:

“Most of all, Charlie loved his children… I can’t wait to see you again one day.”

In a later post on Instagram, Erika shared images of herself holding her husband’s hand at his casket, adding:

“You. All of you. Will never. Ever. Forget my husband, I’ll make sure of it.”

Utah Valley University has been closed since the shooting but announced classes will resume on 17 September with heightened security.

UVU President Astrid Tuminez said:

“We are committed to returning to the safety for which the university is known as we heal from this tragic event.”

Students told the BBC they plan to continue hosting political debates in Kirk’s honour.

“When you try to silence a voice like this, they don’t go away — you only amplify it,” said UVU sophomore Scott Sperry.

“There are now going to be a million Charlie Kirks,” added fellow student Jeb Jacobi.

President Donald Trump who credited Kirk with galvanising young conservative voters announced Kirk will be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Trump described the killing as “a dark moment for America,”

and said of Robinson’s arrest, “Whoever did this: we will find you, we will try you, and we will hold you accountable to the furthest extent of the law.”

Vigils have been held in multiple cities, including Phoenix, where Kirk’s body was flown on Air Force Two alongside JD Vance and his wife.

Governor Cox said the FBI received more tips for this case than any since the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

Featured Image Credit: Suspect (left) and Charlie Kirk (right) [India Today]