22 ways to live happier

1. When you wake up in the morning, pray to God asking for guidance to achieve your purpose for the day. This is a very important communion and it will help you begin the day with positivity.

2. Take a 10-15 minutes walk each day. This has been proven to reduce the risk of premature death. This also helps to maintain your functional abilities and enables you to perform the basic tasks of life, for the present, and as you age. Engaging in a minimum of 30 minutes of walking each day reduces your risk of obesity, diabetes and breast cancer. Who knew right?

3. Sit in silence for at least 10 minutes each day. This helps reduces Stress, controls Blood Pressure and resets your mind.

4. Eat more foods that grow on trees and plants and less manufactured food. Manufactured food contains a lot of artificial ingredients and has low nutrients.

5. Drink plenty of water. This is so easy to do yet easily overlooked. Our bodies are made up of about 60% water, give or take. It is commonly recommended to drink eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day. Although there is little science behind this specific rule, staying hydrated is important.

6. Don’t waste your precious energy on gossip, issues of the past, negative thoughts or things you cannot control. Channel your energy into the present: focus on building yourself and your goals.

7. Try to make at least three people smile each day, it doesn’t hurt anyone.

8. Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a queen and dinner like an undergraduate who is running broke.

9. Life is too short to waste time hating anyone. Forgive anyone who has wronged you and free yourself the heartache.

10. Don’t take yourself so seriously, no one else does, and besides, life isn’t that serious.

11. You don’t have to win every argument. Agree to disagree.

12. Make peace with your past so it won’t spoil your present.

13. Don’t compare your life to others. The race in life is long but at the end it’s only with yourself.

14. You hold the key to your happiness, no one else is responsible for it.

15. Be generous! Help the needy.

16. What other people think of you is none of your business.

17. Time heals everything.

18. However good or bad a situation is, it will change. Nothing lasts forever.

19. Your job can’t take care of you when you are sick, it’s your family and friends that can. Stay in touch.

20. Envy is a waste of time; you already have all you need.

21. Each time before you go to bed, pray to God and be thankful for what you’ve accomplished during the day.

