2027: Wike Vows to Lead Tinubu Campaign, Dares Critics Over APC Loyalty

Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has boldly thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, declaring he will personally lead the 2027 campaign in Rivers State despite still claiming ties to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike made the explosive statement during a live media chat in Abuja on Monday, June 2, challenging critics who question his political loyalty.

“I’ve said it before, is it because I’m in Asiwaju’s presidency? Are you not aware I’ll lead his campaign in Rivers State? You want me to say no?” Wike fired back.

The former Rivers governor didn’t stop there. He forecast a major turnaround for Tinubu in the Federal Capital Territory, where the president managed less than 10% of the vote in 2023.

“He didn’t get up to 10% here [in the FCT], but he will win here [in 2027]. Are you not aware? Stop asking questions you already know the answers to,” he snapped.

Wike’s remarks have reignited debate over his dual-party posturing and may signal deeper realignments ahead of 2027.