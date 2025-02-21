2027: Nigerians Not Happy With APC, NNPP Will Defeat APC, PDP– Kwankwaso

Former Governor of Kano State Rabiu Kwankwaso has stated that Nigerians are unhappy with the current All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration.

The leader of the opposition New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, stated this at the National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the party held in Abuja on Thursday February 20.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the NNPP lauded Nigerians for supporting the party, assuring them that come 2027 he would be President of Nigeria.

“We are all aware of the difficulties PDP is facing, all the challenges the APC is facing, because we all know that it is very difficult to remember anybody who is happy with the government of APC at all levels, especially at the national level,” he said.

“Nigerians have witnessed the kind difficulties that we have never seen in the history of this country.

“Poverty is everywhere. We have seen insecurity, the infrastructure has been decayed, and we have not seen any efforts to renew them and so on and so forth.

“I believe if there is an election and it is free and fair election in this country, our party will defeat the APC, PDP and other parties in this country,” he stated.

Speaking on the reported faction in the NNPP, Kwankwaso insisted that the party is united.

“And that is why, once some people are making some claims, for me, I believe that silence is the best answer to a fool, even though the fools are benefiting because they are collecting a lot of money from the enemies of the people in this country.

“Even themselves, they knew they are only joking and it’s a big joke, really, for anybody to be go around with an old logo [of the NNPP].

“It’s just like those people who were in CPC or who are in ACN going around with their logo while APC is there in government house.

“That’s the exact situation; nobody, especially INEC, remembers those logos,” he explained.