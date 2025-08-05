2027: I’m Not Desperate for Power— Obi Shuts Down Critics, Defends One-Term Pledge

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, says he is surprised by the uproar trailing his commitment to serve only one four-year term if elected President in 2027.

In a statement shared via his social media platforms on Monday, Obi said the backlash reflects a deep skepticism among Nigerians that genuine leadership can deliver meaningful change within a single term.

“If service is the motive, turning the tide in four years is possible,” he stated.

Obi reiterated that his ambition is not driven by a desire for power but by a sincere commitment to reposition Nigeria. He emphasized that his offer of a single term stems from a desire to focus on results, not tenure.

“I have never been desperate for power. My goal is to serve with integrity and accountability,” he said.

Challenging critics and political opponents, Obi maintained that he has never been involved in electoral malpractice, violence, or underhanded tactics.

“Throughout my political career, I have chosen the path of peace, principle, and civility. I have no record of rigging or thuggery. I believe in fair competition, not manufactured victories,” he added.

The News Chronicle earlier reported that the former Anambra State governor argued that four years is enough to confront systemic corruption, restore the rule of law, and conduct credible elections, if the political will exists.

He also criticized extravagant government spending, citing the trillions spent on new presidential jets and other non-essentials, which he said could be redirected to education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

“Leadership is not about entitlement. It’s about service. If elected, I will dedicate every moment of my four years to building a Nigeria that works for everyone,” Obi vowed.