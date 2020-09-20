2023: Ugwuanyi to decide successor – Chimaroke, Speaker

Key members of the Ebeano political dynasty in Enugu State on Saturday declared that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi will be the key decider of his successor in 2023.

Among those who made the assertion are a former governor of the State and Senator representing Enugu East district, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, among others.

They spoke when the members of the Ebeano political family visited Governor Ugwuanyi at the Government House.

Nnamani, who professed his total loyalty for Ugwuanyi said they would support whoever he picked as a successor from any of the local government areas.

“I pledge my total loyalty to you. Your Excellency, you are my boss,” Senator Nnamani declared, stressing “in 2023, if you say we are going to Nkanu West, we will stand by you, if you say it is Nkanu East, Isi-Uzo or any of the other local government areas, we will all work together.

“He is our leader and to that extent, every other position is vacant, including my own. In 2023, if he says I should come back, I will do that without grudge, that is followership.

“In Ebeano, we have only one leader and that is His Excellency Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. Ebeano has no major or minor stakeholder, it is equal stake.

“Ebeano is balancing of interest, applying leverages to attain equality.”