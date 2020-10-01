2023: Campaign poster of Osinbajo for President, Gov Zulum as VP emerges

A campaign poster of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, running for president has emerged online.

The campaign poster has the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum as Vice President.

The campaign poster with tag “The Two Eggheads For 2023” is flanked by the logo of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

However, individuals or groups behind the poster was not identified.

Both Osinbajo and Zulum were yet to react to the poster as at the time of filing this report.

In another development, President Muhammadu Buhari will today address the nation from the Eagles Square, Abuja.

Buhari’s address is part of the activities commemorating the 60th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.

A statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said the live address will commence after the Anniversary Parade at 10am.

Adesina said the event will be covered by major television and radio stations especially the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

”Please note that in view of the open-air live address, the traditional early morning October 1 Presidential Broadcast will not feature on Thursday.”