2020 Met Gala postponed indefinitely

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Monday that the annual Met Gala, scheduled to take place on May 4, has been postponed indefinitely.

The gala often referred to as fashion’s biggest night out and the subject of its own documentary, The First Monday in May, is yet another victim of the new coronavirus, as cultural institutions around the world, from La Scala in Milan to Carnegie Hall in New York, have taken drastic measures to try to slow down the progress of this global pandemic. Last Thursday the Met itself announced it was closing “until further notice” after two employees showed symptoms of the virus.

Earlier this month, the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Kids Choice Awards, and ACM Awards were put on hold. In addition, Stagecoach and Coachella Music Festivals were moved to October in Indio, Calif.