2019: Wike Hits The Army, Says It’s APC’s Political Weapon

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who is locked in a seeming fierce political battle with President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken on the Nigerian Army as the security forces in the country are alleged to be showing a worrisome partisanship ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Similarly, the Governor Udom Emmanuel administration in Akwa Ibom State is allegedly being besieged by the Police. The governor has been accusing the police in the state of working in alliance with the APC to subvert democracy.

While the police are busy claiming that they are innocence in the whole political absurdity playing out in the state, Governor Wike opened a fresh front on Thursday evening, claiming that the Nigerian Army has been transformed into a political weapon that has abandoned her security responsibilities.

But in a seeming political twist, soldiers of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army on Thursday said that while on a routine surveillance at Nonwa Gbam, (NYSC Orientation Camp) in Tai Local Government Area of the state, they discovered an alleged illegal militia training camp. The troops allegedly met over 100 recruits undergoing military type of training.

According to them, a preliminary investigation into the discovery has commenced in conjunction with sister security agencies in the state to fish out the sponsors of the militia and the training camp.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, who made this known, also claimed that similar illegal militia training camps were discovered and disbanded in Benue and Taraba states earlier in the year and measures were promptly taken to forestall breach of security and safety of citizens.

Apparently not persuaded, Governor Wike fired back, claiming that the troops disrupted a training programme of an agency of the state. He said the disruption of the training of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency Training programme by the Nigerian Army was the worst act of irresponsibility, allegedly aimed at instigating insecurity In the state.

Wike was speaking at Odiokwu, Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state where he flagged off the construction of a Model Primary Healthcare Centre, Odiokwu Internal Roads, Odiokwu-Anwuigboko and Odiokwu-Oyigbo Roads on Thursday.

‘’The Army is not concerned about the killing of soldiers in Borno. They are only interested in creating insecurity in Rivers State. If you don’t want Rivers State to be safe, then Nigeria will not be safe. They want to use their guns against us’’, the re-election seeking Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor said.

Continuing, Governor Wike said Zamfara and Kogi states in Northern Nigeria, have vigilante outfits which were commissioned by the Nigerian Army and the APC Federal Government. He wondered why the Nigerian Army would stoop so low to disrupt a legal training exercise.

According to him, ‘’Zamfara and Kogi states have vigilante groups. They commissioned them and the Chief of Army Staff did nothing. The House of Assembly passed a law approving the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency. The Chief of Army did not challenge the law in court, but today he sent troops to invade the training camp’’.

The governor regretted that the Nigerian Army has been turned into an outfit to stoke insecurity in order to attract huge security votes, pointing out that the Army is the agency causing insecurity mainly to attract more security votes. They collected $1.00 billion from our excess crude account, yet our soldiers were killed.

‘’All they are doing is to intimidate people for political reasons. When you fight a state blessed by God, you will crumble. Nobody can intimidate us in Rivers State’’, Wike said adding that the State Government worked with the Police, the Directorate of State Services (DSS) and other federal agencies to ensure that only law-abiding citizens are recruited by the state Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency.

‘’We did not hire boys for political reasons. This has been a transparent process and that is why the personnel are trained at the NYSC Orientation Camp at Nonwa. We involved the Police and the DSS to ensure that the trainees are profiled for the good of the society. The main aim of this agency assist the security agencies with intelligence and information, since there is a lacuna in this regard’’, he said.

Governor Wike declared that the state government will continue with the training, insisting that despite all the antics of the Nigerian Army, ‘’they will not deter the government and people of Rivers State. No one man has been a Chief of Army Staff forever. Every job has an expiry date. When Buratai leaves office, he will be held to account for his illegal actions.

Arguing, he said, ‘’if they stop the training elsewhere, personnel of the state Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency will be trained at the Government House Port Harcourt’’.