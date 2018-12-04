2019: PDP Spits Fire On N11 Trillion Rip-off, Woos Voters For Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has taken the battle for 2019 to the All Progressives Congress (APC), sparking a potentially dangerous allegation that N11 trillion has been looted under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch.

As a result, the party is appealing to the electorate to reject the re-election seeking President Buhari of the APC and instead vote massively for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, their presidential standard bearer in next year’s elections.

They are urging the peoples of the North-West and Nigerians in general, to continue to stand in unity in what the party described as ‘’their resolution’’ to vote for Atiku as the next President and free Nigeria from the alleged clutches of Buhari/APC misrule

Director, Media & Publicity of the Presidential Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan, claimed in a statement that the mammoth crowd of supporters that received their PresidentialCandidate, Atiku, at the North-West Presidential zonal rally in Sokoto, Sokoto State, was a clear demonstration that the electorate, across the board, ‘’have reached a consensus to vote Atiku in as the next president of our country’’.

This is coming as the opposition lashed out at the Buhari Presidency, in what they described as ‘’its unrelenting bid to tarnish the image of our candidate, Atiku, since their realisation thatNigerians have reached a consensus to vote him in as their next President’’.

PDP said, ‘’it is indeed despicable that Buhari will continue to endorse the spinning of lies by his handlers against another Presidential candidate, including its false claims that Atiku Abubakar cannot travel to the United States, which Nigerians have since seen to be mere fabrications.

‘’Is it not ludicrous that the Buhari Presidency has abandoned its statutory duties and turned itself into a lying, monitoring spirit on Atiku and his movements, yet it has not been able to produce any documentary evidence to substantiate its claims?

‘’President Buhari’s fixation on Atiku Abubakar, to the extent of sponsoring fabrications in a section of the media, only goes to show that he is intimidated by our candidate’s resume, his overwhelming popularity and policy direction, which have since amplified his (President Buhari’s) incompetence and lack of direction, as a result of which he is being rejected by the majority of Nigerians.

‘’Atiku is a global figure and is not inhibited, in any way whatsoever, from traveling to any part of the world. However, he is not prepared to make the sky his office, unlike President Buhari, who unleashed a widely condemned taste for very expensive and wasteful gallivanting with our national fleet, while Nigerians wallow in abject poverty for neglect and abuse of resources.’’

PDP however, said they have refused to lose sight of the fact that their campaign is on the rescue mission and that Nigerians are looking up to our candidate for direction.

‘’As such, we will not allow the rejected Buhari Presidency to distract us from our focus of repositioning and redirecting our nation to the path of a united, peaceful, secure and prosperous nation where are all citizens are happy and free’’, PDP said, and accordingly advised Buhari to note that Nigerians have moved ahead with Atiku as their next President.

Continuing, they added, ‘’Buhari should, by now, be providing answers for the over N11 trillion stolen under his watch, particularly in the petroleum sector where he sits as minister; the alleged diversion of funds meant for the purchase of weapons and welfare of our soldiers to finance hisre-election campaign as well as the neglect and insensitivity that led to the escalation of killings and bloodletting in various parts of the country under his rule.

‘’President Buhari should provide answers for his incompetence and harsh economic policies that plunged our economy into recession, leading to high cost of living, loss of over 30 million jobs, acute poverty, hunger, collapse of infrastructure in our country in the last three and half years.

‘’On our own part, we will continue to focus on issue-based campaign and run with practical answers to the myriad of challenges facing our nation in line with the manifesto of our repositioned party and the policy direction of our Presidential candidate, Atiku.’’

According to the party spokesman, ‘’the campaign council appreciates and commends the courage and show of patriotism by the people of the North- West in rejecting President Buhari and sectional politics to support Atiku, in keeping with the collective quest to unify our nation and revamp our ailing economy.

‘’Atiku’s acceptance by the North-West establishes the common feeling among Nigerians that he embodies a practical solution to the myriad of problems brought upon our nation by Buhari’s incompetent, divisive, repressive and insensitive administration.

‘’The massive reception expresses the confidence of the North-West in Atiku’s proven pro-poor stance; his standing affinity with the down-trodden and his demonstrated competence, capacity and political will to revamp our economy, end starvation, sectional acrimony, human rights abuse and humongous corruption, which the Buhari administration has unleashed on our nation in the last three and half years.