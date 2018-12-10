2019: PDP Goes Tough, Again Resolves To Wrestle Power From APC

Leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a conclave in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, resolved to put whatever differences they have behind to focus on the task of wrestling power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) next year.

It was more of a rainbow of the party leaders. An insider said they freely discussed key issues ahead of the party’s victory during the coming general elections.

At the conclave were their Presidential candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Senate President Bukola Saraki, his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and their host, Governor Nyesom Wike.

Others in attendance were: party National Chairman, Uche Secondus, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta State), Governor Dave Umahi (Ebonyi State) and Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State.

Before they settled down for real business, Governor Wike had conducted members of the Presidential Council on a tour of the state PDP Campaign Office.

The office also houses the PDP Presidential Campaign Office in the state.

Ahead of the strategic meeting of the Presidential Council at the state Campaign Office, Governor Wike had on Friday hosted an expanded fence-mending meeting of the PDP Leaders at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

‘’It was a very fruitful meeting as our party leaders resolved to set aside any bitterness for the overall interest of Nigeria and our great party, the PDP’’, a senior government official told this reporter on telephone.

Those at the Government House meeting were: Atiku, Obi, Secondus, Okowa, Ayade , Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal, Umahi, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, former Cross River State Governor, Liyel Imoke, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, Senator Olaka Nwogu, Hon Hassan Saleh and several members of the National Assembly.