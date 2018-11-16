2019: Katsina Youth Groups Throw Support for Atiku

… As PDP Challenges Buhari to Name Major Achievements in the Country

Youths from Katsina, home-sate of President Muhammadu Buhari, have thrown their weight behind the presidential candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 elections.

This is even as the main opposition party has challenged President Buhari to name any key development project his administration has initiated and completed in any part of the country, particularly, in Buhari’s North West geo-political zone.

The party also challenged the President to name any tangible economic policy direction articulated by his administration “to end poverty or lift the faces of Nigerians, apart from attempts to butter them up with contemptible, penny-pinching monetary handouts, while the Presidency cabal fritter trillions of Naira from our national treasury.”

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated the position of the party while receiving coalition of youth groups from President Buhari’s home-state of Katsina, who were at the PDP National Secretariat to register their disappointment with the President and the APC and restate their support for PDP and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“Nigerians were deceived to vote in President Buhari in 2015, thinking he was pro-poor and prudent only for them to be confronted with the most corrupt, deceitful and incompetent administration which has no commitment towards fulfilling any of its campaign promises, Ologbondiyan told the contingent.

“At the time the PDP handed over power to President Buhari, our economy was one of the fastest growing in the world; Nigerians had access to the basic economic empowerment, the private sector thrived; businesses were booming, foreign investors flooded our country, public servants were given a sense of belonging and purchasing power of citizens was high.

“Today, under Buhari’s anti-people administration, all the gains achieved by the PDP have been reversed. There is persistent bloodletting, acute poverty, hunger and grinding starvation in the land. Over 30 million Nigerians have lost their jobs and there is serious stress on families.

“While millions of Nigerians cannot afford the basic necessities of life, our dear President and his cabal swims in opulence and humongous corruption,” the PDP said.

The opposition party argued that the fact remains, that any leader or administration that holds citizens in disregard, as manifest in the Buhari administration, cannot in any way work for the welfare of the people.

Similarly, the party said the spontaneous and overwhelming acceptance accorded its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the South East is a manifestation of the trajectory that awaits him in all the geo-political zones across the country.

This acceptance, the party said, demonstrates the settled resolve of Nigerians across board to vote out the “incompetent President Muhammadu Buhari administration” because of its manifest failures in governance.

The PDP said it is aware of how this acceptance has sent jitters to the APC and President Buhari having belied claims that Mr President and the APC were making inroads into the Southeast.

With the assemblage of all leaders of note in every sector from all the five states of the Southeast receiving its candidate, the PDP said it is settled that President Buhari and the APC do not have any support in the zone.

“This acceptance could not have been less significant because the Buhari-led APC administration has no achievement, of any sort, in the entire zone,” the PDP added.

Speaking, the leader of the coalition, Mallam Abubakar Shehu, said Nigerian youths are completely disenchanted with President Buhari and look unto the PDP and Atiku Abubakar for solution.

He assured the party of the support of youth groups in Katsina State in the 2019 Presidential election.