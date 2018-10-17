2019: Gov. Wike in ‘Certificate Forgery’ scandal

A lawyer in Rivers State, Achinike William-Wobodo Esq., has sued

Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, for allegedly forging his Age

Certificate in documents he presented to the Independent National

Electoral Commission (INEC).

William-Wobodo instituted the law suit against Wike and INEC at the

Federal High Court (Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1020/2018), pursuant to Section

182(1)(j) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999

(as amended).

In the suit, he asked the court to disqualify Wike from participating in

the 2019 Rivers State governorship election.

The complaint of the Applicant was that in 1999/2000, when Wike intended

to contest for the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area Council (LGA)

chairmanship election, he was less than 35 years, which was the minimum

age qualification at the time for contesting the LGA Chairmanship.

In order to qualify himself for that election, Wike allegedly got

someone who deposed to an Affidavit that he was born on March 13, 1963,

which made him eligible for that election. In the said affidavit,

allegedly made in 1986, there was copious reference to Obio/Akpor LGA,

which was not in existence as of 1986. The LGA was only created in 1989.

Curiously, the affidavit, titled ‘Statutory Declaration of Age’, was

also allegedly deposed to at the High/Chief Magistrate Court, yet had a

stamp, purportedly of the Probate Registry. There was no identification

or stamp of the person who allegedly administered the Oath as

Commissioner for Oath as required by Oaths Act 1963. The Applicant

alleged that the Governor had reasons to have known that the age

declaration, which he presented to INEC as his Age Certificate, was

forged — because even his date of birth earlier submitted in his

documentation with INEC was December 13, 1967.

The applicant also claimed to have known the Governor from 1991, when

they were both of the same Faculty of Law at Rivers State University of

Science and Technology (RSUST), Port Harcourt, and that the Governor had

always presented his date of birth as December 13,1967. This, he said,

made the Governor 50 years of age in 2017, and this was consistent with

the Governor’s 50th birthday celebrations last year in Port Harcourt. By

Wike’s age declaration to INEC, he would have been 54 rather than the 50

he celebrated in 2017.

It was alleged that in the buildup to the 2015 governorship election in

Rivers State, some social media platforms published that the Governor

had an unresolved conflict around his age and threatened to publish

same. It was in a bid to maintain consistency in his age that Wike

re-presented the allegedly forged Certificate of Age to INEC, which has

now put him into a stronger dilemma.

The applicant gave particulars of alleged forgery, which include: (1)

that the document lied against/about itself; (2) that the content was

made of manifest inconsistent, inexplicable and irreconcilable

falsehood; (3) that the information regarding the age of the Governor is

false, and to the knowledge of the Governor; (4) that the Governor

intended that INEC should act on the document as genuine; (5) that INEC

acted on the document as genuine; (6) and that the Constitution of

Nigeria talks about presentation of forged certificate, it will be

immaterial that the Governor claims he did not forge the document by

himself.

A very close source to Wike, who asked not to be named, revealed that

the Governor and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were

doing everything to suppress and frustrate the case. The source claimed

that Wike admits that the case is a very bad one and that the timing has

made the situation even worse.

A source also revealed that the Governor had hoped that the opposition

All Progressives Congress (APC) would not have been able to decipher a

cause of action from the certificate saga. He expressed shock that

Wobodo was able to weave a very strong case out of the situation.

Wike and his team have resolved fight the case to a standstill. He has

directed his personal staff not to receive service of any court

processes.

When reporters called Wike on his mobile phone to get his reaction, he

neither answered nor returned the calls.

The applicant was also contacted, but he simply said it was not time to

speak on the matter.

“Please, this is not the time for me to speak about this matter,” he

said. “My priority now is to serve the Governor and to have him appear

in Court to respond to the issues. We can speak afterward,” he said.