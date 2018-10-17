2019 Elections: Senate okays N53bn for security

The Senate on Tuesday approved the sum of N53 billion ‎for the Office of

the National Security Adviser and security agencies for the supervision

of the 2019 general elections.

Other beneficiaries are the Department of State Services, Nigerian

Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigerian

Immigration Service.

The approval was sequel to the recommendations by the Senate Committee

on Appropriations whose report on the budget was adopted at the plenary

on Tuesday.

The Senate had, last week, approved N189 billion for the Independent

National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct ‎the elections.