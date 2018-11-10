2019 Elections: PDP Warns APC to Steer Clear from Bayelsa State

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has counseled the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to steer clear of Bayelsa state as it remains a PDP stronghold.

This is coming on the heels of plans by the APC to ‘forcefully’ take control of the oil rich Bayelsa and other littoral states, for which it now seeks to turn them into theaters of war, with the support of certain individual in control of federal apparatus of power.

The PDP said that the people of Bayelsa state are being pushed to the wall as with the on-going plot by the APC and the Buhari Presidency to bully the people of Bayelsa and politically annex the state, by the use of crude force.

Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the party alerts Nigerians of the current design to use security agencies, particularly the police to browbeat the people, foist a siege mentality on the state, trigger confusion and violence; then create an impression of security emergency with a view to use such as justification for a coordinated invasion, attack and annexing of political structures of the state for President Buhari and the APC ahead of the 2019 general elections.

In the bid to forcefully seize control of Bayelsa state, the PDP alleged that the APC is attempting to convert the Police into its violent militant wing, leading to the violations of rules of engagement and putting security agencies on collusion course with the people despite potential bloody consequences.

“It may interest Nigerians to know that, in its desperation, the APC has directly influenced the Inspector General of Police into posting eight different Commissioners of Police to Bayelsa state within the space of the last three months just to destabilize the state.

“Some of the Police Commissioners spent less than a week before being pulled out of the state by the police authorities that have unfortunately acceded to the demands of the APC on the deployment of police chiefs to Bayelsa State,” the PDP said.

This alarming change of guard of Police hierarchy in Bayelsa state, the PDP said is part of the devious plot to compromise the security architecture of the state, orchestrate security uncertainty, instill fear and siege mentality on residents and then seize the political structure in the state so as to pave way for massive rigging for President Buhari and the APC in the 2019 general elections.

Bayelsa remains a stronghold of the PDP and this fact is known to all, they urged the Presidency and the APC to recall that they tried to forcefully take over the state in 2016 with their “penetration plan” but failed woefully.

Bayelsa has not altered its status as a stronghold of the PDP and any attempt to disrupt this order has the capacity to trigger a crisis that is capable of sinking our nation’s economic

mainstay.

The PDP cautioned the Presidentcy to note that Bayelsa state is at the epicenter of all the oil producing strongholds in the Niger Delta region.

Today, there is unprecedented anxiety and anger across all interests in the region over this siege on Bayelsa and their imminent collective response to defend the state will definitely come with serious costs on our national economy.

Instead of resorting to violence, rigging and seeking forceful control, the APC led administration was advised to rather use the remaining days of its administration to make restitutions and seek for forgiveness for all their atrocities and misrule, leading to the economic disaster and daily bloodletting which Nigerians have been painfully suffering in the last

three and half years.

The PDP therefore cautions INEC officials and all security operatives, particularly the police, not to allow the rejected and discredited APC to set them on collusion course with Nigerians, as such may not augur well with them, both as institutions and individuals.