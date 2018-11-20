2019 Elections: IGP Sets Up Security for Political Campaigns, Rallies

Consequent on the release of the Time Table and Schedule of activities for 2019 General Elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the commencement of campaign by Political Parties for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, has directed the implementation of a robust and elaborate security arrangement and measures to ensure adequate security and safety for the electioneering campaigns and rallies throughout the Country.

The Commissioners of Police in the 36 State Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police in the Twelve 12 Zonal Commands have also been directed by the IGP to protect and safeguard all venues of campaigns, rallies and other INEC approved electioneering activities of all Political Parties throughout the Country from now on till the end of the stipulated campaign period for the 2019 General Elections.

“Threat Assessment and deployment of Police personnel to flash points and vulnerable areas have been carried out to prevent and nip in the bud any form of inter-party frictions, political thuggery and clashes that can lead to disturbance of public peace anywhere in the Country,” the police said.

The Police through its Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood advised all Political Parties to abide by the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and INEC Guidelines.

They are expected to prevail on their flag bearers, members, supporters and fans not to engage in any act or conduct that can incite violence or disturbance of public peace anywhere in the Country during the campaigns and beyond.

The Commissioners of Police in the Commands and Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police throughout the Country have also been placed under strict instructions of the IGP not to tolerate any form of political thuggery, intimidation, demonstration of violent conducts and over dramatization of political fans that can precipitate political clashes and jeopardize prevailing peace in their Commands from any Political Party or Politician.

The IGP further directed that the Commissioners of Police are to effect arrest and immediately prosecute any party member or supporters in possession of firearms or dangerous weapons during political campaigns and rallies in their respective States.

The Force said that it will not condone hate speeches, indecent and criminal defamatory conducts from any individual or group that can cause threat to public peace and safety anywhere in the Country during the campaigns and beyond, as the full weight of the law will be applied on any anyone arrested.

All the Commissioners of Police are to continue the meetings of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) with INEC and other Security and Safety Agencies on the implementation of the action plans and security arrangements of the Nigeria Police Force in ensuring adequate security for the political campaigns and rallies for the 2019 General Elections.

The IGP warned all Commissioners of Police in all the State Commands and the FCT and other Senior Officers that have one role or the other to play in the implementation of the security arrangement for the 2019 General Elections not to engage in political partisanship or bias but to remain focus and provide security for all throughout the period.