2019 Elections: Atiku Promises a System Wide Anti-Graft Fight

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to open a system wide fight against corruption as soon as he is elected into office, strengthening the institutions empowered by law in such areas.

Atiku, whose presidential ambition was almost marred with various allegations of financial impropriety, while he held sway as a Deputy Director at the Nigerian Customs Service has also promised a prudent and result oriented administration if voted into power.

The presidential aspirant who said he wanted to concentrate on the onerous duty of governance and rescuing the people from hunger, starvation, bloodlettings and wanton killings, assured that all those looting the national treasury, including those now enjoying President Buhari’s cover, will definitely face the wrath of the law and go to jail.

The PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan also affirmed that the Atiku Abubakar administration, if elected into power in 2019, will not only fight poverty but will also “uncompromisingly” fight corruption.

The party noted that a combination of Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Peter Obi, known internationally for their forthrightness, hard work, ingenuity and managerial competencies, guarantees a prudent and result-oriented administration that will liberate the country from the economic shackles that President Buhari’s administration has plunged Nigeria into.

According to the PDP who said that Atiku would revamp the nation’s economy through the creation of qualitative employment for the youths, added that he will also implement the political and economic restructuring of the country in a manner that will engender unity, inclusiveness in governance and upliftment in the general standard of living for all our people.

PDP maintains that on election into office, its presidential candidate will immediately commence the marketing of Nigeria to the international business community, as well as providing a clement environment for businesses to thrive in our nation.

“What Nigerians earnestly desire now is a resourceful President, not an incompetent leader who lacks the capacity to run a complex economy; who stays aloof and completely insensitive to the plights of citizens, while providing official cover for his officials to fritter away trillions of naira from our beleaguered national treasury.

“Our youths are earnestly seeking for an in-charge President, not one who rules by proxy. They look forward to a President who will give hope in the face of a consuming despair and one, whose words resonate with their aspirations in life.

“Nigerians seek a President who will not watch helplessly while marauders and insurgents kill our brothers and sisters in their numbers; whose only achievement is plunging our nation into economic recession, collecting foreign loans and accumulating debts with nothing to show”, the party said.

While insisting that the President Buhari le administration has failed on all fronts the opposition party noted that this 2019 election is therefore, a direct referendum on these failures and the determination of Nigerians to choose a new leader who will rescue our nation from the throes of hunger and starvation.

The party warned that the 2019 election will never be about character assassination or mouthing some worn-out sloganeerings about corruption but will be about a demonstrable capacity to deliver on the mandate.

“The Buhari Presidency by now knows that Nigerians are not buying their smear campaign against Atiku Abubakar as Nigerians have seen that all the Buhari Presidency had done in its almost four year term is paying lip service to fighting corruption while its members swim in an ocean of corruption.

“Instead of this unnecessary fixation on our candidate, the PDP challenges President Buhari to step out and give account of his failed stewardship; how he ran down a once robust economy in a space of three years; why he is running a corrupt administration; why his administration failed to protect our slain compatriots and how trillions of naira are stolen under the cover of his Presidency”, they added.

Those involved in the alleged stealing of over N14 trillion from several sleazy oil deals; the alleged undisclosed oil revenue leading to the deadlock at the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC); alleged stealing of funds meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) among other sleazes covered by the Buhari Presidency, were warned to get ready to vomit their loots and face the law in no distant time.