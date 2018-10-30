2019 Election And The Risk Nigerians Must Take

Risk viewed conventionally is an observable reality that people sprint
away from as it is both covertly and overtly considered an unpleasant
situation. But contrary to this belief, Peter Drucker, a United States
of America born management consultant in his book; Managing For
Result, underscored the inescapable posture of risk-taking in human
existence and essentially classified it into four categories; the risk
one must accept, the risk one can afford to take, the risk one cannot
afford to take, and the risk one cannot afford not to take.
Indeed a virulent reality, however, from the recent/unpleasant
political and socioeconomic occurrences in the country, it has become
a barefaced truth that for Nigeria to accelerate economic growth and
make social progress, the people must use the 2019 general elections
as a vehicle to confront/correct the ‘inbuilt’ anomalies
debilitating our nationhood.
No doubt, across the country, the geographical oneness of this nation
is daily threatened by poor leadership and corruption induced failures
of implementation of people-purposed projects. A challenge that is
rooted in the political player’s erroneous view of traditional
morality not having a place in political affairs as politics has its
own rules- thereby prompting many to view attainment of public office
to a personal effort and their positions not as a trust for the public
good but an opportunity for private gain. This is the greatest
challenge confronting the nation; politics devoid of morality.
And it needs not be said that formulating rules/strategies by
Nigerians that would help understand both the changes in the larger
political spheres and checkmate the activities of these ‘great powers’
that daily scramble for the nation’s commonwealth has become a risk
that the masses must take as extraordinary conditions call for
extraordinary solutions. Nigerians need a renewed emphasis to
honestly admit certain things and get rid of certain myths. And I
think we face one of those moments- the recent call by Nnamdi Kanu to
the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to stay
aloof/boycott the forthcoming 2019 general elections in the country
except the Federal Government grants a referendum to Biafra.
Without minding what others may say, the tendency to ignore the
contributions of Ndi Igbo to the economic development of this nation
and stripe it of its enviable achievements is as old as ‘the earliest
history book and as contemporary as the morning’s newspapers’ But that
notwithstanding, the wisdom behind Kanu’s suggestion to his members
and the ndi-gbo by extension is not only distasteful but vague,
variable and ungraspable for so many reasons.
For instance, as argued by Nigerians with critical minds, Dim
Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu the founding leader of the secessionist
Biafra, before his demise contested the presidential election of 2003
of which he could and have been president of Nigeria had it been he
won, building on that democratic effort, and harnessing the gains to
address the injustices confronting the region should be the civil
step expected of Kanu.
Again, having the nation restructured has no doubt become a campaign
so vital, but if Kanu has ethnic/tribal resemblance with Jews as he
claims, he should have learned from history that human progress has
never been ‘automatic or without persistent effort and sacrifice’ as
wisdom borne from experience pointed out that the Jews progressed
because they possessed a tradition of education combined with social
and political action. And in uniting social actions with educational
competence, Jews became enormously effective in political life.
Thankfully, it is factually documented that ‘millions of Jews for half
a century remained relatively poor but they were far from passive in
the social and political arena. They lived in homes in which politics
was a household word. They were deeply involved in radical parties,
liberal parties and conservative parties- they formed many of them.
Very few Jews sank into despair and escapism even when discrimination
assailed the spirit and corroded initiatives. Their life raft in the
sea of discouragement was social and political action’.
Very instructive, one point Nigerians must not fail to remember is
that the nation currently calls for a departure from the old order.
And a decision not to participate actively in the forthcoming 2019
general elections will translate to supporting the excruciating pains
Nigerian workers currently face as government across the nation
continue to deprive them of legitimately earned salaries and pensions.
Not voting the right Nigerians will continually present our
hospitals (whether the state or Federal government owned) as an
absolute death centre where people go to die rather than to be healed
while leaving governance in the country as a programme that is neither
system nor strategy based.
Further amplifying why Nigerians should take the responsibility of
voting the right people in the forthcoming election as a risk they
must take is the recent remark credited to Ambassador Tibor Nagy,
Assistant Secretary of state for the Bureau of Africa Affairs., United
state of America. Tibor, recently had while commenting on the state of
affairs in Africa stated thus;
‘The corruption is so endemic in so many countries that it really will
require a generational shift to literally wrench it out of the
systems. That is one of my biggest hopes with the young people coming
up because I have met so many young people in Africa, everywhere—every
single country—who are just sick and tired of what the older
generation, people my age and even older, have been tolerating. No
amount of program is going to address and eliminate corruption. It has
to be a total cultural change from the leadership to the bureaucrats
to the policemen on the street’,
From the above, it has become important that Nigerians take into
cognizance that the formula for the nation coming out of the present
political/socioeconomic wood will not be based on electoral boycott,
passivity or argument/debate but by the quality of Nigerians to be
elected that are gifted with integrity, intellect, energy, drive and
new ideas crucial to transform/ create a civil society where the
irresponsible will be sorted from the responsible.
To achieve this, Nigerians must resist every attempt to further the
division in our country, uphold the basic universal values of rights
from which the right to peace is fundamental. They must not allow
themselves to be used by the disgruntled elements to foment trouble
and wreak havoc because of election nor have their votes sold for
whatever reason.
Jerome-Mario, Is a Lagos Based Journalist/Researcher and Could Be
Reached Via; jeromeutomi@yahoo.com.