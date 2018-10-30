2019 Election And The Risk Nigerians Must Take

Risk viewed conventionally is an observable reality that people sprint

away from as it is both covertly and overtly considered an unpleasant

situation. But contrary to this belief, Peter Drucker, a United States

of America born management consultant in his book; Managing For

Result, underscored the inescapable posture of risk-taking in human

existence and essentially classified it into four categories; the risk

one must accept, the risk one can afford to take, the risk one cannot

afford to take, and the risk one cannot afford not to take.

Indeed a virulent reality, however, from the recent/unpleasant

political and socioeconomic occurrences in the country, it has become

a barefaced truth that for Nigeria to accelerate economic growth and

make social progress, the people must use the 2019 general elections

as a vehicle to confront/correct the ‘inbuilt’ anomalies

debilitating our nationhood.

No doubt, across the country, the geographical oneness of this nation

is daily threatened by poor leadership and corruption induced failures

of implementation of people-purposed projects. A challenge that is

rooted in the political player’s erroneous view of traditional

morality not having a place in political affairs as politics has its

own rules- thereby prompting many to view attainment of public office

to a personal effort and their positions not as a trust for the public

good but an opportunity for private gain. This is the greatest

challenge confronting the nation; politics devoid of morality.

And it needs not be said that formulating rules/strategies by

Nigerians that would help understand both the changes in the larger

political spheres and checkmate the activities of these ‘great powers’

that daily scramble for the nation’s commonwealth has become a risk

that the masses must take as extraordinary conditions call for

extraordinary solutions. Nigerians need a renewed emphasis to

honestly admit certain things and get rid of certain myths. And I

think we face one of those moments- the recent call by Nnamdi Kanu to

the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to stay

aloof/boycott the forthcoming 2019 general elections in the country

except the Federal Government grants a referendum to Biafra.

Without minding what others may say, the tendency to ignore the

contributions of Ndi Igbo to the economic development of this nation

and stripe it of its enviable achievements is as old as ‘the earliest

history book and as contemporary as the morning’s newspapers’ But that

notwithstanding, the wisdom behind Kanu’s suggestion to his members

and the ndi-gbo by extension is not only distasteful but vague,

variable and ungraspable for so many reasons.

For instance, as argued by Nigerians with critical minds, Dim

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu the founding leader of the secessionist

Biafra, before his demise contested the presidential election of 2003

of which he could and have been president of Nigeria had it been he

won, building on that democratic effort, and harnessing the gains to

address the injustices confronting the region should be the civil

step expected of Kanu.

Again, having the nation restructured has no doubt become a campaign

so vital, but if Kanu has ethnic/tribal resemblance with Jews as he

claims, he should have learned from history that human progress has

never been ‘automatic or without persistent effort and sacrifice’ as

wisdom borne from experience pointed out that the Jews progressed

because they possessed a tradition of education combined with social

and political action. And in uniting social actions with educational

competence, Jews became enormously effective in political life.

Thankfully, it is factually documented that ‘millions of Jews for half

a century remained relatively poor but they were far from passive in

the social and political arena. They lived in homes in which politics

was a household word. They were deeply involved in radical parties,

liberal parties and conservative parties- they formed many of them.

Very few Jews sank into despair and escapism even when discrimination

assailed the spirit and corroded initiatives. Their life raft in the

sea of discouragement was social and political action’.

Very instructive, one point Nigerians must not fail to remember is

that the nation currently calls for a departure from the old order.

And a decision not to participate actively in the forthcoming 2019

general elections will translate to supporting the excruciating pains

Nigerian workers currently face as government across the nation

continue to deprive them of legitimately earned salaries and pensions.

Not voting the right Nigerians will continually present our

hospitals (whether the state or Federal government owned) as an

absolute death centre where people go to die rather than to be healed

while leaving governance in the country as a programme that is neither

system nor strategy based.

Further amplifying why Nigerians should take the responsibility of

voting the right people in the forthcoming election as a risk they

must take is the recent remark credited to Ambassador Tibor Nagy,

Assistant Secretary of state for the Bureau of Africa Affairs., United

state of America. Tibor, recently had while commenting on the state of

affairs in Africa stated thus;

‘The corruption is so endemic in so many countries that it really will

require a generational shift to literally wrench it out of the

systems. That is one of my biggest hopes with the young people coming

up because I have met so many young people in Africa, everywhere—every

single country—who are just sick and tired of what the older

generation, people my age and even older, have been tolerating. No

amount of program is going to address and eliminate corruption. It has

to be a total cultural change from the leadership to the bureaucrats

to the policemen on the street’,

From the above, it has become important that Nigerians take into

cognizance that the formula for the nation coming out of the present

political/socioeconomic wood will not be based on electoral boycott,

passivity or argument/debate but by the quality of Nigerians to be

elected that are gifted with integrity, intellect, energy, drive and

new ideas crucial to transform/ create a civil society where the

irresponsible will be sorted from the responsible.

To achieve this, Nigerians must resist every attempt to further the

division in our country, uphold the basic universal values of rights

from which the right to peace is fundamental. They must not allow

themselves to be used by the disgruntled elements to foment trouble

and wreak havoc because of election nor have their votes sold for

whatever reason.

Jerome-Mario, Is a Lagos Based Journalist/Researcher and Could Be

Reached Via; jeromeutomi@yahoo.com.