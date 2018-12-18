2019: Clark Warns, Says Prices of Basic Foodstuff Beyond Reach of the Poor

If the socioeconomic class in Nigeria is to determine the outcome of next year’s elections, some of the plural political parties and their electoral candidates, will be facing an uphill task. A socioeconomic class is said to be defined as a group of people with similar characteristics.

For Investopedia, a medium helps people understand complex financial concepts, improve their investing skills, and learning how to manage their money, these characteristics can include social and economic standing and other factors such as the level of education, current profession, ethnic background or heritage, and other ways that individuals can be categorised.

Interpretatively, social economics is concerned with shaping the beliefs and attitudes a person holds. This can include perceptions of available opportunities and beliefs on life directions.

This implies that an individual from a more affluent social class will likely have more opportunity to achieve a higher education and may be expected to pursue such a goal. Pursuing a higher education is likely to lead to a higher-paying job and that individual will interact with society and build networks associated with their social status.

In contrast, an individual existing in poverty may likely hold the false belief that higher education is unattainable by any means, and this belief may also be reinforced by the individual’s peer group. This can result in fewer and less lucrative employment opportunities and, effectively, restrict that person’s interaction and standing within society.

Ahead of the 2019 elections therefore, Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) who is also a prominent Ijaw national leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has started warning that the prices of basic foodstuff are fast getting out of the reach of the average Nigerian.

According to him, ‘’this forthcoming election is important because our national economy has suffered the most negative downturn of recent years. We have lost millions of jobs in recent times, the unemployment continues to soar to the rooftop. Therefore, it is an election that will most likely determine the fate of this country not only in the next four years, but actually its future, the future of our children, the future of generations yet unborn. That is why it is important that every facet or groups should be involved. All hands must be on deck.’’

Clark is therefore stressing the importance for all hands to be on deck no matter their religion, tribe and ethnicity. He was speaking when Christian Campaigners of Nigeria paid him a courtesy call.

The elder statesman said the country was at a cross road hence the need for restructuring.

‘’This country is at a cross road today. If you are from certain parts of the country, it is most likely you will not get some jobs, despite provisions on Federal Character in our Constitution. For instance, it is still fresh in our minds, what happened just a few days ago on the floor of the Senate when names of Nigerians were sent to the Senate for clearance as members of the Board of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and some zones of the country, the South-South and the South East zones, were conspicuously left out from being nominated to serve in the board.

‘’This will not be the first time though. It also happened in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which is the engine room of the oil industry, when its Board was constituted. Out of a board of nine members which includes the Chairman, six are from the North, a none-oil producing area; and these six include the present Chief of Staff, whose schedule of duty is already very tight.

‘’One is from the South West an oil producing zone, only one is from the South-South which produces 90 percent of the oil and none from the South East, an oil producing zone. If things are done equitably, the headquarters of the NNPC ought to be in the South-South which is the zone that produces the highest percentage of oil, the commodity that sustains the country.

‘’Apart from the exploration that takes place in the South-South with its attendant consequences of environmental degradation, every other activity takes place outside the zone of exploration, beginning from recruitment of staff to award of contracts, etc’’, the Niger Delta leader said, and described as worrisome, the desecrating of national institution by using the military and the police for political gains.

Continuing, he said, ‘’I am also very worried at the increasing trend of desecrating our national institutions, particularly the Nigeria Army and the Nigeria Police in using them for political gains. More and more, certain persons in political class have continued to drag the Police to become surrogates in achieving their nefarious political ends. This is the reason why I support the restructuring of this country, and will support any presidential candidate that has the restructuring of this country genuinely at heart and sees it as one of the cardinal things he will do, if elected into office.

‘’This is because restructuring will check this inequality, this injustice. Restructuring will make or force States to be viable, because they will begin to think outside the box, if they must survive. The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been in support of restructuring since 1994, hence majority of Nigerians are in tuned with his plans to restructure the country.

‘’Atiku Abubakar believes in the restructuring of the country, a believe he has held since 1994 when he served as a member of the Constituent Assembly, together with people like the late Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and my good friend, Prof. Ihechukwu Madubuike. It is also for this reason that I will advise that as Clergy men, you do not stand aloof. I agree 100 percent with Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto that all Christians must be involved in politics and not to leave it for those who see themselves as professional politicians.

‘’You have to encourage your members/followers to be active in politics, to come out and vote in the forth coming elections and in doing this, they must vote their conscience. Do not allow people to intimidate you, to coerce you, or give you money which they stole from our common purse. In the course of our interaction, we met with the Presidential Candidates, who all professed favourably to the issue of Restructuring. Now most of them have made a u-turn.

‘’There is so much ethnic and religious bias. No Nigerian is more of a Nigerian than the other Nigerian. This country belongs to all of us. If you want this country to be great again, if you want this country to work again, then come out and vote, and also tell your congregation, tell your followers to come out and vote. Perhaps, the question I will like to leave with every one of you is this, did Lord Fredrick Lugard in the process of amalgamating this country, say that one part should be more superior to the other? This question I want you to depart with.’’

Coordinator of Christian Campaigners of Nigeria, Ayuba Kantiok, had earlier said the movement has a mandate to restore Nigeria. ‘’This is a mandate of restoring Nigeria, it is about reorientation of Nigerians on the need to move the nation forward’’, Clark said.

Kantiok: ‘’We came to consult with Pa Clark because we have observed that Nigeria is not working, hence the decision to put this group to rescue Nigeria. We are christian ministers but we are advancing the cause of Nigeria and not religion. The election is coming in 2019 and we have the mandate of God that it is for the church to rescue Nigeria. Our campaign is that of justice, inclusiveness which we have observed is not happening.

‘’We decided to mobilise the youths to Champion this cause. The youths confronted me and said Nigeria is dead so they are championing their own cause but I told them it is not. We are not in doubt that Nigeria, we see you as one that youths have been looking up to for speaking the truth which many are hardly doing these days.

‘’The programme to rescue Nigeria commenced today with the visit. We are here to essentially tell you that we are for direct action. We will no longer anoint people to go and campaign, we are going to take the lead to rescue Nigeria. We are here to launch the justice of our course for a true Nigeria must be born.’’